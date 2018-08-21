For a limited time, you can get the UMIDIGI Z2 for just $199 (Promoted)

Earlier this week we found out that a new “Special Edition” UMIDIGI Z2 would be coming to everyone soon. Now, we have gotten a better idea for the pricing, along with a little bit of a deal.

UMIDIGI is working closely with AliExpress as the official store for its products. As a result, you can now pre-order the Z2 and get it for just $199.99.

Pre-order and save big

However, instead of being forced to pay the full amount up front, UMIDIGI is asking interested folks to pay just $20. This deposit will guarantee the $199.99 price tag once the Z2 is made available.

Overall, this will save you a total of $50, as the retail price for the UMIDIGI Z2 Special Edition will come in at $249.99. The way this all works is pretty straightforward:

If you pay the $20 deposit on your Z2 Special Edition Pre-order between now and August 27th, you’ll be locked into the $199.99 price. During the AliExpress Brands Shopping Week (8/27 – 9/1), you will need to pay the remaining $179.99.

However, if you miss out on the pre-order sale, you will end up paying just $219.99 during the Brands Shopping Week. This is still a great deal and saves you $30 off of the retail price.

What’s under the hood?

As a refresher, the UMIDIGI Z2 Special Edition features the following specs:

6.2-inch FHD+ (2246 x 1080) Display

Helio P23 Chipset

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

16MP+8MP Front Cameras

16MP+8MP Rear Camera

3,850mAh Battery

Android 8.1 Oreo

In addition to having some pretty impressive specs, the Z2 Special Edition also sports a gorgeous ‘Twilight’ color. The colors transition from purple to green and looks amazing in the process.

Plus, you get 18W fast charging, which will help keep your battery topped up even if you’re in a pinch. This is a great addition and something that helps make the Z2 Special Edition even better.

Enter to win one for yourself

For the next five days, UMIDIGI is hosting a special giveaway for 10 lucky users. If you head over to the link here you will be entered for a chance to win of these devices for yourself.

If you miss out on the giveaway, you can still head over to AliExpress and pre-order the Z2 Special Edition today. If you have any questions, feel free to hit us up in the comments and we’ll be more than happy to help!