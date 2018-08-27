Umidigi Z2 Pro – benchmark scores and overview

One of Umidigi’s most anticipated phones of the year, the Z2 Pro, will be releasing soon. It features a Helio P60 processor and 6/128GB RAM/ROM, for blistering fast performance and AI learning. Its display is a 6.2″ FHD+, 19:9 screen with a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It features a dual-sensor 16/8MP camera with a F1.7 aperture, meaning it performs well in low-light situations. It charges its 3,550mAh battery quickly, with 15W wireless and 18W wired fast charging. Perhaps best of all, it comes in three unique colors – Ceramic, Twilight, and Carbon Fiber.

And while all that technical jargon sounds great, how does it perform? Umidigi knows its consumers want to know, so it published the below video demonstrating the Z2 Pro’s various benchmark scores.

Benchmarks

Antutu Scores: Overall 137888 | UX 35789 | CPU 61837 | GPU 30425

While these scores certainly won’t set the world on fire, they’re in the same ballpark as the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S7 in terms of raw processing power.

These numbers suggest that, in theory, games should load fast, with few slowdowns or frame rate dips in gameplay. Higher end games might struggle a little on higher-end graphics settings, but the Z2 Pro should handle most apps and games on at least medium settings without too much trouble.

The Umidigi Z2 Pro is currently on sale for just $299.99, $60 off its retail price. That sale will only last for another couple days, so if you want to get your hands on a cheap device that runs relatively high-end hardware, now is the time to grab an Umidigi Z2 Pro.

