How do they compare? UMIDIGI Z2 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro (Promoted)

You might have already heard that UMIDIGI’s latest flagship, the Z2 Pro just went on sale a few days ago. The company is very proud of their latest achievement. In fact, UMIDIGI is so confident the Z2 Pro is going to blow away the competition that it has released a video in which it compares it against the Huawei P20 Pro.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

It’s a short comparison clip which shows fans how the Z2 Pro stacks against Huawei’s latest flagship, a phone that costs three times more than UMIDIGI’s offering. Is it worth all that money? Let’s investigate a bit.

Built quality

Both phones are made using premium materials and feel very high-end in hand. On the front, the two handsets feature a display cutout at the top and offer a FHD+ resolution. But the notch on the Z2 Pro is a bit larger than the one on the P20 Pro.

However, the chin on the Z2 Pro is smaller than on the P20 Pro. That’s because the UMIDIGI flagship has the fingerprint scanner located on the back, not on the front, like in the case of the Huawei device.

While both handsets are offered with a Twilight gradient color, the Z2 Pro also offers two more promising options including Carbon Fiber and Ceramic luxury version. As for the Huawei P20 Pro, it’s also available in additional but plainer colors including Black and Midnight Blue.

Performance

It’s no secret that the P20 Pro has the most powerful chipset (Kirin 970), but the Z2 Pro’s Helio P60 will also do a great job at handling all the tasks you will throw at it. Like running demanding 3D games.

Cameras

The UMIDIGI Z2 Pro boasts the same 16MP+8MP dual setup (with f/1.7) on the back, as well as the front. On the other hand, the P20 Pro is the first phone to come with a triple camera arrangement (40+20+8MP with f/1.6) optimized by Leica.

While in this department, the P20 Pro has the obvious advantage, not many customers will be willing to pay $1,000 just to be able to take great photos. In contrast, the $299 price of the Z2 Pro is much more affordable and easy on the wallet.

Software

Both handsets come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. However, the Z2 Pro offers a clean Android experience, while Huawei uses its EMUI skin, which is a love it or hate it kind of deal.

On the bright side of things, Huawei was among the first OEMs that announced it has started working on the Android Pie update. And the P20 Pro is going to be among the first to get it.

Charging

The Huawei P20 Pro offers Quick Charge only through cable. While the Z2 Pro has wireless charge and Quick Charge through capable also.

Price

The Huawei P20 Pro is one of the most expensive phones out there, coming with a monster price tag of $1,000. But the majority of users can’t afford to spend so much on a smartphone. That’s why overall, the UMIDIGI Z2 Pro at $299 is a much better deal.

You can snag one at this price until August 19 via Gearbest. After the promo period is over, the price will cost $359.99.