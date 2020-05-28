Understanding commercial car insurance (and mistakes you need to avoid when buying it)

Commercial vehicles are cars that are not used for personal purposes. Company cars and trucks will need commercial car insurance. This also applies to any personal vehicle used for business purposes. Remember, personal car insurance will not protect your car when used for business work.

Commercial vehicle insurance covers more components included in the personal car insurance, including liability and comprehensive coverage.

However, commercial auto insurance goes further to cover those who use their vehicles for work-related purposes. A good example is the non-owned vehicle coverage which includes employees who use their cars for work purposes.

You’ll not need commercial car insurance if you’re driving your car to and from work. However, you’ll need a commercial auto policy if you’re driving clients or moving tools and supplies around.

So, what is Commercial Auto Insurance?

As opposed to personal car insurance, commercial car insurance is designed to cover vehicles used for work purposes against liability and property damage. And as earlier said, you might need to buy commercial auto insurance whether you are using a business vehicle or when using your car for work purposes.

Your personal vehicle will not be covered under personal car insurance when you’re driving it for business.

To that end, commercial auto insurance comprises these coverages:

Collision Coverage

Any damage to your vehicle due to accidents is covered under collision coverage regardless of who is at fault.

Liability Coverage

Have you ever asked yourself what will happen if you or your employee causes injury to another person or cause property damage when driving? That’s why you need liability coverage.

Bodily liability insurance will pay claims that may arise when a person suffers bodily injury due to the action of your covered vehicle. On the other hand, property damage liability will cover you if you or your employee causes property damage when using a covered vehicle.

Personal Injury Coverage

Personal injury or medical injury coverage will pay medical expenses if you, your driver, or passengers in your vehicle gets injured in an accident.

Comprehensive Coverage

Apart from accidents, your vehicle is also at risk of theft, vandalism, or even damage from extreme weather conditions. As such, comprehensive coverage will pay for damages arising from such incidents.

Pitfalls to Avoid When Buying Business Auto Insurance

Regardless of the number of vehicles you own for your business, you’ll need to buy commercial auto insurance. Even so, buying commercial auto insurance is not easy. As such, it is crucial to ensure that the insurance policy you buy aligns with your business needs.

To make the process as smooth as possible, avoid these common mistakes:

1. Buying Inadequate Coverage

While it is advisable to shop around before buying commercial auto insurance, you should ensure to buy enough coverage for your business. Even so, some drivers decide to go for the cheapest option. While this may seem like the best option in the first instance, it may have far-reaching effects in the long run.

To that end, you should ensure that the insurance policy you buy provides much-needed protection for your business. Yes, you need to shop around before getting motor insurance but don’t make your choice based on price only.

2. Giving Inaccurate Details

Some people hide some details to avoid paying a high premium. You should avoid this at all costs.

Ensure to give correct details about your vehicle, including accessories, the driver’s age, as well as their driving history when buying vehicle insurance. Failure to do this will make your insurer dishonor your claim in your time of need.

3. Not Reading the Policy Details

Before you settle on a policy, make sure you’re familiar with it. Yes, sometimes you may think that your business is fully covered, but in reality, it is not.

4. Giving False Information on Prior Claims

Your insurance company will ask you to disclose any prior claims before they give you a quote. Some drivers, however, decide not to reveal these claims to retain a low premium. Failure to disclose all your prior claims can make your insurance company bump up your premiums.

5. Getting the Minimum Legal Protection

Liability auto insurance is the minimum legal protection in most states. Auto liability insurance will cover you if you are found liable in an accident. As such, there is no collision or comprehensive protection, and so you’ll be required to pay them out of your pocket. It also means that your vehicle is not protected against theft or vandalism.

Always ensure to get the right protection for your vehicle.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.