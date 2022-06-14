ISO 9001 Certification is the globally accepted quality management system that helps companies in many ways.

Some of the reasons why businesses need ISO 9001 Certification –

Impress potential clients – ISO 9001 Certification indicates that a company is serious about doing business, and is willing to set the highest benchmarks for delivering quality and transparency. One of the best ways to impress the existing and potential clients is by investing in the ISO certification.

To get government projects – ISO 9001 Certification is the prerequisite in many of the project tenders floated by governments. ISO 9001 Certificated companies stand a better chance to get awarded with the projects.

Consistent standards – ISO 9001 Certification means that a company is open for internal and external audits. It helps companies in maintaining consistent quality standards of their deliverables.

Achieve Customer Satisfaction – Customers are more confident when buying ISO 9001 Certified products or services. On the other hand, companies can provide the best quality standards by adopting this quality management system. It works as a win-win situation because they can achieve customer satisfaction.

Reduce attrition rate – ISO certification empowers businesses to provide a good working environment for their employees. It makes way for greater transparency and accountability. Not only will it assist businesses in reducing the attrition rate, but it will also help them in attracting new employees for expansion plans.

For any kind of assistance with ISO Certification in Australia, companies can contact Best Practice Certification Pty Ltd. It is an ISO Standards Certification body that is accredited by JAS-ANZ. They provide online training and certification for various industries in Australia.

What Are the Changes To ISO 9001 Certification

It is decided that there will not be any changes made to the ISO 9001:2015. Many companies and experts were looking for changes in the 2023 version, but the new announcement about retaining the ISO 9001:2015 has surprised many. There will be absolutely no changes to the existing system.

Reasons that are given for leaving it unchanged –

Even small changes and updates to the ISO will force companies to incur costs, and they will also need to make radical changes in their operations.

Companies are hesitant to get the certifications because they are looking to avoid the upcoming upgrade. The move for leaving it unchanged will now encourage them to get the certification at the earliest. They will not have to miss out on the growth and expansion opportunities by remaining uncertified.

This decision comes after the survey by the technical subcommittee, which was followed by ballot voting by the committee members. So the decision was made by the subcommittee to retain the 2015 version.

It should be noted that the votes for skipping the revision outnumbered the calls for making revisions by a small margin. From the inputs of quality experts and industry associations, we can get a fair idea about what to expect fin the upcoming ISO 9001:2030.

We can expect changes related to integrating the new and emerging technologies like using AI for automating the decision-making process, making company decisions in line with ethics and integrity, and customer experience, among many others.

With all this information we can conclude that the next changes will come only after 2030, which will be followed by a review period of another 3 years. Companies should use this opportunity to get ISO 9001 Certification at the earliest as the next changes will come to effect only after 10 years.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement