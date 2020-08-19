What Spectrum offers in this pandemic?

COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise. Ever since its outbreak, people have been relying more and more on the internet to stay connected to their family and work. According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, around 53% of the Americans agreed to the fact that the internet has been an essential utility for them amid the pandemic.

Since there is no cure available for this pandemic yet, people are advised to remain indoors with minimum human interaction and the outside world. In these difficult times, many service providers like Charter Spectrum have taken the initiative to help their customers by offering them free internet along with various other facilities.

How is Charter Spectrum helping its customers in this pandemic?

Offering Free Internet

Being one of the largest cable providers of the nation, Charter Spectrum offers internet service in 44 states with the greatest coverage in Texas, California, and New York. The company knows the importance of connectivity during these crucial times and therefore, it is offering free internet facility for 60 days beyond due date to households with K-12 or college students. If you fall under the category of low-income households, then you can take advantage of this amazing internet offer that comes with 100 Mbps of speed and free installation.

Self-Service Options

Spectrum has also taken preventive measures to safeguard its customers from the spread of this deadly virus. Now you can install your Spectrum internet service yourself without having to interact with the technicians. Spectrum internet plans come with a self-installation kit, which includes an easy-to-understand set of instructions and all the equipment that you need to set up your service. In case you are struck by a problem, Spectrum Customer Service is just a call away to help you with the installation procedure.

Promoting Safety

The well-being of its customers is Spectrum’s topmost priority, which is why the provider abides by all the rules and regulations set by the Center for Disease Control. All the technicians are required to follow the safety protocols by wearing personal protective equipment when interacting with the customers directly. In addition to this, Spectrum representatives regularly disinfect their equipment and maintain social distance when meeting with a client. Moreover, the employees are requested to conduct a proper self-assessment of their health in order to confirm that they do not have any symptoms like flu or cold. Charter Spectrum has also modified its procedures to ensure that technicians spend a minimum amount of time at your home or business for installation and service work.

Community Assistance

To serve the customers in the best possible way, Spectrum will continue to offer Internet Assist, which is a high-speed broadband network designed especially for low-income households. The company has also allowed free access to Wi-Fi hotspots, which are available throughout the nation. Spectrum’s network can sustain high internet usage during peak hours and the provider closely monitors the activity to continuously deliver reliable connectivity.

Conclusion

Charter Spectrum has set a benchmark for other providers by helping its customers in these difficult times. If you are looking to subscribe to Spectrum’s service, then head on to Local Cable Deals right away and search for the best internet plans available in your area. Simply enter your zip code and street address, and you will be presented with all the amazing offers in your vicinity.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.