What to expect on BLUETTI Prime Day 2022

If you still wonder “When is Amazon Prime Day going to happen in 2022?” Now you can mark the calendar for July 12 and July 13 and look forward to steep price cuts from national brands and small businesses across every category.

BLUETTI also confirms its annual shopping event – BLUETTI Prime Day date on July 12-13. To help you narrow things down, they’ve collected the best deals on our official website: www.bluettipower.com, from solar power stations, solar panels to various accessories worth your money.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of BLUETTI Prime Day deals?

The short answer: nope. But if you’d like to grab the Prime Day sales only on Amazon, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime Member.

The Best Prime Day Deals From BLUETTI

AC200P – The Most Popular 2kWh Solar Generator Now At The Lowest Price Ever – $1,499 ( $1,599 )

Packed with a 2000W AC pure sine wave inverter, an enormous 2000Wh capacity, and utilizing the most durable, safest LiFePO4 battery chemistry, the BLUETTI AC200P is undoubtedly the most cost-effective solar generator with its price dropping to a record low – $1499.

It can power all your needs from a household fridge to an 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner without breaking a sweat. Recharging by solar at a blistering speed up to 700W. You can juice up AC200P from zero to full in less than 4 hours with free, clean solar power alone!

AC200MAX – All-round Upgraded Power Beast – $1,799 ( $1,899 ) Best Price In 180 days

With two expansion battery ports, the AC200MAX welcomes up to two BLUETTI B230 (2048Wh each) or B300 (3072Wh each) battery modules, allowing you to build on your system up to 8,192Wh!

The AC200MAX allows up to 900W solar input and 400W via the AC wall charger, giving you a stunning 1300W total charging input to recharge it in less than 2 hours.

Plus, the AC200MAX comes with a built-in 30A (RV Plug) – NEMA TT-30 rated outlet and a 12V 30A super powerful DC outlet, specifically designed for RV, Van, and boat enthusiasts who’re looking to plug their rig directly into AC200MAX.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 – Power Anything Imaginable – $3,399 ( $3,698 ) Best Price In 180 days

Unlike any BLUETTI solar generator products, the AC300 has no built-in battery, bringing it unprecedented mobility and uniqueness. Every AC300 can accept up to 4 B300 (3,072Wh each) battery modules, adding up to a groundbreaking 12,288Wh capacity – Covering your whole family’s basic needs for DAYS during emergencies or power outages!

Time to plug into full-time solar life! BLUETTI AC300 is now capable of receiving 2,400W of unrivaled solar charging input. The advanced MPPT controller lets you juice up a B300 (3,072Wh) battery module as soon as 1.5hrs only with sunshine!

Waiting for recharging is never a pleasure. With a wall outlet and solar panels plugged in, the AC300 can support up to 5400W horrendous total input rate. Plug the system in before you pack up for the camping, and your power will be ready when you are.

Not content with 3,000W and 12.3kWh? Here comes the Fusion Box Pro. Use it to connect two units of AC300 in series with 8×B300s (four for each AC300), boosting up to 240V, 6,000W, and a total of 24,576Wh–Good luck running out of power.

Soon after the BLUETTI Prime Day, BLUETTI Grand Summer Sale will continue to go through July 31. While the giant sale of the AC300+B300 combo is only available on July 12-13 with only 100 sets, then the price will go up to $3499. Wait no further to place the order before it’s too late.

Other units highly recommended on BLUETTI Prime Day 2022

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement