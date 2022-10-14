What type of slots should I play?

When it comes to playing slots, there are a lot of different options to choose from. From classic slots to progressive jackpot slots, there is something for everyone, especially as there are a number of different variants in order to choose from.

But with so many options, it can be tough to decide which type of slot game is right for you to play, with it rather common for punters to find that they have become quite overwhelmed with their choice.

Nonetheless, we are here to help as we will detail in this guide the three main types of slots that are available to play, thus allowing you to make an informed decision which can then help you to decide which one is right for you.

Progressive Jackpot Slots

Typically one of the most popular variants of Australian online pokies at Joe Fortune to play for punters, progressive jackpot slots are games that have continued to increase in popularity amongst many bettors, and it is hardly a shock to understand why.

In these types of games, the jackpot grows with each spin of the reels. The more people play, the higher the jackpot gets. This means that progressive jackpot slots have the potential to pay out life-changing sums of money. There are many examples of slots that have provided players with some of the biggest wins around, with each of them being rather enjoyable to play at the same time!

If you are looking for a chance to win big, then progressive jackpot slots are definitely worth checking out as many will agree that they can be the best around. Just keep in mind that because the jackpots are so high, the odds of winning are also quite low, although they are still extremely fun to play and should be enjoyed responsibly.

Classic Slots

Classic slots are just that—classic. They are based on the original fruit machines that were first introduced in casinos way back in the late 19th century. Classic slots usually have just three reels and a limited number of paylines, making them easy to understand and play. They are also generally quite affordable to play, which makes them a great option if you are on a budget. Newer titles have been able to take the classic themes and the mechanics and combine them with innovative bonus features, too, which has made these games even more enjoyable to play!

For those who are after a basic gaming experience and perhaps are more of a casual player that checks out reviews first, then this type of slot could be perfect to try out as they are incredibly simple to learn and play. They can be somewhat restrictive in regards to the amount of money being possible to win, but they can still be rewarding.

5-reel slots

One of the more common types of slots that are available to play, 5-reel slots (also known as video slots) have become rather popular over recent years as a result of their enhanced graphics and bonus features.

5-reel slots offer players a lot more ways to win when compared to classic slots, with many more paylines often being present. In addition to this, 5-reel slots will also include a number of bonus features that can really enhance the gameplay, thus providing players with an immersive experience.

From free spins bonuses to second screen bonus rounds, there is a lot that 5-reel slots can offer. They are able to keep players engaged for longer periods of time as a result, which has made them one of the most popular types of online slots around.

Final Thoughts

There are lots of different kinds of slots available these days, from classic slots to progressive jackpot slots and everything in between. With so many options available, it can be tough to decide which type is right for you. Choosing the right type of slot to play will simply come down to player preference, but there is no denying that these are the types of slots that need to be played especially when they have so much to offer players including the vast bonuses that have been discussed above, regardless of whatever option is chosen!

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be considered an editorial endorsement. AndroidGuys received compensation for the aforementioned content. Please exercise caution when using a gambling or betting service which employs real money. If you reside in a location where gambling, sports betting or betting over the internet or through an is illegal, please do not click on anything related to these activities within this post. You must be of proper legal age to click on any betting or gambling related items even if it is legal to do so in your country.

Photo by Darya Sannikova: https://www.pexels.com/photo/slot-machines-3021120/