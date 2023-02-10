Company cell phones can be one of the best investments that your business can make. This can be a great way to build your business, create stronger ties and help your employees to feel safer while they are working for you. However, there are also some risks that you need to evaluate before bringing company cells into your business, as they can be highly damaging to a company too. Here is a short primer on what you need to know about company cells.

#1 Advantages of company phones

There are a lot of advantages to having company phones within your business. They can:

Help create a stronger tie of communication between managers, which can increase efficiency

Increase site security so your employees are so much safer and authorities can be contacted faster

Help when it comes to organizing meetings discreetly, so if there is a problem and you don’t want people to cause a fuss, you can send a quick message. It also means that you don’t have the risk of other workers seeing private information on a big computer monitor by accident.

#2 Risks

There are a lot of risks to having phones, too. This can be a shame, as they are such an important resource to your business. They can:

Make you a larger target for cyberattacks as you have more equipment. You are more likely to get damaged by threats such as Ransomware which can easily destroy a business

Distract some workers. This can mean that projects slow down, and your whole business suffers

They can also get broken or lost easily due to their size. This can get expensive if the phones are high quality or not under warranty.

#3 Allocation of company cells

You need to think carefully about the allocation of company cells. This is due to the fact that they can be a distraction, some employees might not use them correctly, and they can be expensive. You should make sure that you are only giving them to trusted employees, too, as company phones, in the wrong hands, can be a major security risk.

You will find that by making sure only workers that need phones, such as HR, first-aid workers, and team managers, have them, they will be able to take full advantage of the pros of company cells without increasing the risks quite so much.

To conclude

You will find that company cells are super useful and a great investment regardless of your business. On the one hand, this can be a great way to expand communication, boost safety, and keep employees’ privacy. However, on the other hand, you will find that it increases your risk of cyberattacks, can be a distraction, and might be expensive if not cared for. There are also other highly important factors, such as who gets phones and who doesn’t, as well as what models you get, how many you get, and the rules surrounding each cell phone and the user, to consider when providing company phones to workers.

