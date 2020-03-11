Which broadband type you should you be buying and top picks in 2020

ADSL Broadband

There are lots of broadband types out there right now. Knowing which one to buy can be challenging, so we’ve put together a short guide to help you out. Below, you’ll see what type of broadband you should be buying, along with a few of the top picks in 2020.

Firstly, you have the most common broadband type in the UK. ADSL broadband is a connection that’s provided through your phone line at home. It runs on copper wiring that’s linked all around the country. As a result, the majority of homes in the UK will have access to this type of broadband.

There are two types of ADSL broadband as well:

ADSL1

ADSL2

The second type is faster than the first, so be sure to check which one you’re getting if you choose this option.

Who should consider this type?

Mainly, this option is for individuals that don’t need massive download or upload speeds at home. If your internet usage is quite limited, then it’s often more affordable to choose this type as the performance is worse than all the other broadband types out there.

Fibre broadband

Next, we have the most popular broadband type in the country today. Fibre broadband – often referred to as fibre optic or superfast broadband – is similar in the setup to ADSL. The main difference is that it uses fibre cables, which means the speed and stability of the connection is far superior.

Again, you have two types to choose from:

FTTC

FTTP

Once more, the second variation is the better performer, but it will cost more.

Who should consider this type?

If you want the fastest internet speeds available, then this is the choice for you. Download speeds are far superior to all other options, the stability of the connection is much better, and you’re able to have multiple users connected to the same internet without any issues. In essence, it is the best broadband option for most people in this day and age.

The only concern is whether or not fibre broadband is available in your area. The accessibility has improved, but some areas of the UK still don’t have access to it.

Satellite Broadband

Now, for some people without access to network cabling, satellite broadband is the only option available. This uses satellite dishes to give you your internet connection. The speeds can vary, but it is a very expensive option to choose.

Who should consider this type?

Realistically, you should only think about satellite broadband if it’s physically impossible to get either of the previous two options. Performance-wise it’s nothing to write home about, and you mainly see it in very rural areas out in the countryside.

Mobile Broadband

Lastly, you may choose to have mobile broadband in your home. This basically means that you connect to the internet via a mobile connection. The signal strength and coverage is far more variable than with fibre broadband – or even ADSL. Some people may only get 3G coverage, while others could get 4G or 5G.

Who should consider this type?

If you have a really good mobile signal in your area that allows for a superfast 4G or 5G network connection, then it may be the best option for you. However, most people won’t opt for mobile broadband in the home.

Summary: Which Broadband Type Should You Choose?

To wrap up this section, we’ll consider which broadband type is the best for you. Most people reading this will fair best with a fibre optic connection. It’s the most stable, secure, and fastest broadband option available to the UK market. The only reason you shouldn’t get this is if you can’t get fibre broadband in your area. In which case, opt for ADSL or satellite.

Top Broadband Picks For 2020

As we round things off, we can show you some of the top broadband picks as of right now. There are loads of providers to choose from, but these are the hottest deals at the moment:

Vodafone Superfast 2 : 64mb Fibre Broadband Speed, Unlimited downloads, no setup costs, £23.95 p/m – Probably the most well-rounded package available right now!

: 64mb Fibre Broadband Speed, Unlimited downloads, no setup costs, £23.95 p/m – Probably the most well-rounded package available right now! BT Superfast Fibre 2 : 68mb Fibre Broadband Speed, Unlimited downloads, £40 Amazon voucher, £34.99 p/m – One of the fastest and most reliable options out there, perfect for busy households with high internet usage.

: 68mb Fibre Broadband Speed, Unlimited downloads, £40 Amazon voucher, £34.99 p/m – One of the fastest and most reliable options out there, perfect for busy households with high internet usage. Post Office Unlimited Fibre Broadband: 38mb Fibre Broadband Speed, Unlimited downloads, no setup costs, £20.90 p/m – The best budget option out there for people that don’t need huge download speeds. Also offers a 12-month contract, meaning you’re not tied to the provider for that long.

Overall, you can see there are lots of different broadband types to choose from. Fibre is the best right now, but be sure to check your coverage to see if it will work for you. If you’re looking for a new contract, then the three picks above are the best ones to choose from at the moment.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.