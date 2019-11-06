XIDU unveils new 14.1-inch XIDU PhilBook Max

XIDU recently introduced a new version of its PhilBook Max, offering up a pretty substantial set of improvements over its existing model. It has a fairly wide set of notable features, including a 1920 x 1080 Full HD NanoEdge screen, with a durable 360-degree hinge. Indeed, users can flip the 14.1-inch touch screen to store mode, support mode and tablet mode.

The XIDU PhilBook Max features a lightweight space grey metal body that weighs 1.39kg and is just 16.4mm thick. It’s durable and beautiful and provides a timeless appearance.

In terms of connections and ports, it features two USB 3.0, Mini HDMI inputs, a microSD card reader, SSD expansion slot, and a shared headphone/audio input. It offers up a backlit keyboard, and houses a 2-megapixel webcam, 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ and its battery can last at least five hours.

But it is in its performance where the XIDU PhilBook Max gets its biggest boost. Whereas it previously had 6GB LPDDR3, 128GB SSD storage, and a dual-core 2.0GHz processor, the new model has even more under the hood.

The new PhilBook Max has much better performance, thanks to the Intel E3950 quad-core processor with 128GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM. The changes come courtesy of feedback from the extensive list of XIDU customers. As it sees things, this is approximately a 30% of boost to the PhilBook Max laptop. And as if that were not enough, the price of the laptop is just $399.99, or the same as the previous version.

XIDU, the professional brand that offers this magnificent laptop, prides itself on the great attention it offers customers. That includes excellent quality control in each of the production stages, making it easy for them to guarantee its products. It began international operation in 2017, and today XIDU covers and supports clients and partners in more than 32 countries from its main location in Shenzhen, China.

Undoubtedly, XIDU represents a professional brand that works for the benefit of its customers by offering quality computer products, and a constant career of innovation with which it seeks to meet each of the needs that arise.

Innovation is an essential part of XIDU’s personality, and its products bear witness to it. XIDU designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a wide range of computer systems and services that can be customized according to customs requirements. Therefore, the community of IT clients that bet on XIDU has been satisfied by the great attention system offered by the professional IT brand.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.