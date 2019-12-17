XIDU offers up the PhilBook Max for your Christmas consideration

It’s not uncommon to have a favorite piece of technology. Whether it’s a phone, a tablet, drone, digital camera, or something else, we all have gadgets we turn to on a regular basis.

With 2020 around the corner, we’re more mobile and portable than ever before. As such, we look for things that are both powerful and lightweight. One form factor we’ve seen grow increasingly popular is the 2-in-1 or convertible laptop.

Today’s laptops often have touch displays, support a stylus, and even handle common mobile apps and games. While Chrome is getting bigger all the time, the Windows platform is not going anywhere any time soon.

One such 2-in-1 device is from the Chinese brand XIDU. It’s called the XIDU PhilBook Max and it’s a budget-friendly experience that speaks to a wide user base.

Here, we take a look at the laptop and some of its standout features.

Build Quality of Xidu PhilBook Max

The Xidu PhilBook Max is a aluminium-made lightweight laptop that weighs about 1.39kg. At 16mm, it’s one of the thinnest laptops currently on the market.

On the right side it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 3.0 port, a microSD card slot, and the power button. On the left is the charging port, a USB 3.0 port, and an HDMI port.

The 14.1-inch display rotates 360° and supports multi-touch. Above it is a 2MP webcam. Currently, the only color offered for the laptop is a matte finish of a space gray.

Specifications

The Xidu PhilBook Max is powered by an Intel E3950 processor, or effectively dual-core processor with 2.5GHz clock speed.

It has 6GB SDRAM DDR3, with 128 GB SSD internal storage. If you need more memory, you can add a microSD expansion card.

As touched on above, the 14.1-inch display is multi-touch and has a 1920 X 1080 pixel resolution. In terms of Wi-Fi, it has 802.11ac.

Performance

For daily, casual usage it is an ideal laptop, but not so much for heavy work. Further, it has no dedicated graphics card so won’t get heavy gaming capabilities. Battery life is listed around six hours per charge.

Conclusion

Priced around $350, the XIDU PhilBook Max is a solid 2-in-1 laptop choice in a crowded market. If you are working with a tight budget and looking for a entry level 2-in-1 or laptop experience, this might be for you to consider. Students might be wise to check this one out this Christmas season.

If interested, you can shop XIDU at a variety of stores, including its own official channel. Additionally, there is an Aliexpress store and a number of Amazon outlets: US, UK, FR, ES, IT. Here are other coupons available for XIDU, too.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a promoted post and should not be viewed as an editorial endorsement.