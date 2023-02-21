Advertisements
Hands On: Brigii H5

3.8
I really like this vacuum cleaner for keeping in my car. Not only is it small and lightweight, but it also charges via USB Type-C which means I can use the same cable that I use for my phone.
By Scott Webster

Every so often we’ll review something here that doesn’t have “smarts” in it. That is to say it doesn’t connect to a smartphone or have any electrical component. Occasionally we’ll cover something that fits nicely in the middle. Why do we do these sort of things? In short, it’s because we think you’ll appreciate learning about it.

Up for coverage today is the Brigii H5 Portable Vacuum Cleaner. What is it and how does it it handle? Read on to learn more.

What is the Brigii H5 High-Speed Handheld Vacuum?

The Brigii H5 High-Speed Handheld Vacuum is a portable vacuum cleaner that’s perfect for small areas such as vehicles and offices. Priced about $80, it comes with a handful of accessory attachments for various use cases. It plugs in via USB Type-C charging port and provides up to 30 minutes of continuous usage.

Noteworthy Features

  • High Speed (98000rpm) digital motor
  • 18000PA powerful suction (Turbo Mode)
  • Turbo and Eco cleaning modes
  • Multiple accessories for different needs
  • USB Type-C Charging
  • Up to 30 minutes cleaning in Eco Mode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The included attachments are helpful for various situations whether trying to get into the crevice of a chair or a brush for stirring things up. While the base and attachments are designed for hanging in the closet or behind a door, they travel easily or tuck away in a drawer.

The battery life of 30 minutes might not seem that long on paper, but it’s plenty good for regular maintenance of a small office or vehicle. Whether you’re picking up crumbs, getting rid of unwanted pet hairs, or freshening up the furniture, the Brigii H5 handles the task.

Accessing the dust bin and filter is a breeze, so cleaning the vacuum is done in a matter of moments. Maintenance should be no issue for long term ownership.

Where to Buy the Brigii H5

Learn more about the vacuum at the Brigii website where it’s also available to purchase for $90. You can currently pick up the Brigii H5 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for about $80.

