Review: Briiv Air Filter (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Briiv Air Filter. A distinctly unique take on air filters, it’s an eco-friendly device that begs to be looked at. But is it any good? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What is the Briiv Air Filter?

The Briiv Air Filter is a relatively small device that helps to remove dirt, dust, allergens, gases, particulates, and other things from your air. Sit it on your kitchen counter, in the bedroom, or on an office desk and it enjoy the benefits of much cleaner air. Not only does it look organic and cool, but it’s powerful and environmentally conscious, too.

The organic and eco-friendly components include coconut and dragon grass, giving it a bit of a terrarium vibe.

Gallery

Features

Uses 90% renewable and natural materials

As powerful as 3,043 medium size houseplants

Biodegradable filters

5V Low Energy

Controlled by buttons or mobile app

2 Year Warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

In a world full of generic designs, plastic shells, and otherwise boring air filters, the Briiv Air Filter stands above all others we’ve seen. It not only begs to be looked at and even discussed, but it’s incredibly efficient and helpful.

Without question, the Briiv does its job very well. We’ve been impressed with how quiet and effective the air filter is and appreciate that we can control it via the device and mobile app. It’s a perfect companion for those who might like to add some environmentally friendly and sustainably sourced flair.

Oh, and who doesn’t love a two-year warranty?

Where to Buy the Briiv Air Filter?

You can learn more about the Briiv Air Filter at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $340.