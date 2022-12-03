Advertisements
Review: Briiv Air Filter (Podcast)

By Scott Webster

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Briiv Air Filter. A distinctly unique take on air filters, it’s an eco-friendly device that begs to be looked at. But is it any good? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

What is the Briiv Air Filter?

The Briiv Air Filter is a relatively small device that helps to remove dirt, dust, allergens, gases, particulates, and other things from your air. Sit it on your kitchen counter, in the bedroom, or on an office desk and it enjoy the benefits of much cleaner air. Not only does it look organic and cool, but it’s powerful and environmentally conscious, too.

The organic and eco-friendly components include coconut and dragon grass, giving it a bit of a terrarium vibe.

Features

  • Uses 90% renewable and natural materials
  • As powerful as 3,043 medium size houseplants
  • Biodegradable filters
  • 5V Low Energy
  • Controlled by buttons or mobile app
  • 2 Year Warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

In a world full of generic designs, plastic shells, and otherwise boring air filters, the Briiv Air Filter stands above all others we’ve seen. It not only begs to be looked at and even discussed, but it’s incredibly efficient and helpful.

Without question, the Briiv does its job very well. We’ve been impressed with how quiet and effective the air filter is and appreciate that we can control it via the device and mobile app. It’s a perfect companion for those who might like to add some environmentally friendly and sustainably sourced flair.

Oh, and who doesn’t love a two-year warranty?

Where to Buy the Briiv Air Filter?

You can learn more about the Briiv Air Filter at the manufacturer’s website where it’s also available to purchase. As of today it’s priced about $340.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

