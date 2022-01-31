CENGCEN Dog Camera Treat Dispenser review

With the CENGCEN Dog Camera Treat Dispenser, you can interact with your pet while you are away. This treat dispenser allows you to see your pet in HD with the 1080P camera. With this device, you gain the ability to interact with your pet through the built-in 2-way radio. The camera features a 130-degree field of view, allowing you to see your pet from anywhere in the room. With a simple tap of a button on the app, you can launch your furry friend a treat. This device even has night vision to see your pet when the sun goes down.

CENGCEN Dog Camera Treat Dispenser supports both 2.4GHz Wi-Fi as well as 5GHz Wi-Fi connections. With built-in motion detection, the Dog Camera Treat Dispenser will capture 1-minute videos of your pet and store them on the included 16GB flashcard. This does not have to be placed on a table as there is a wall mounting option. Listen to the podcast or watch our review on YouTube to see what we thought of this device.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

  • CENGCEN Dog Camera Treat Dispenser review
  • CENGCEN Dog Camera Treat Dispenser review
  • CENGCEN Dog Camera Treat Dispenser lens closeup

REVIEW OVERVIEW
Build Quality
Feature & Functions
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery & Charging
Audio
SUMMARY
3.3
OVERALL SCORE
Luke Gaul

