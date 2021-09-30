Despite the fact that phone batteries continue to get larger, we invariably find ourselves having to charge our devices. Maybe it’s later in the day, or perhaps its on a little bit on the weekend. Whatever the case, it always makes sense to have a backup charger on standby.

There’s no shortage of selection in the space; there are new players getting involved all the time. Plenty of brands vie for your attention and money with more than a few products available at all price points and needs.

The Chargeasap Flash Pro is one of the latest to hit the market which looks to scratch more than a few charging itches. As an all-in-one charger, it offers up a number of options for charging, including wireless.

We were sent a review unit and have used it around the office for a few weeks, keeping it on hand for phones, tablets, and other devices.

Not only does the Chargeasap provide a handful of ports for charging up, they’re efficient, too. Indeed, there’s a 100W USB-C port with PD for laptops and tablets as well as a 50W USB-A port for Quick Charge 3 and many of today’s flagship phone standards.

Also present is another pair of USB-C ports, one being 60W with PD and the other 20W with PD. Then, when placed on its back you’ll also have a wireless charging (15W) port for your Qi-supported devices.

Features

Three USB Type-C ports (100W, 60W, and 20W)

USB Type-A port with 50W charging

Wireless charging for Qi devices

25,000mAh capacity

Fully charges in just over an hour

At 25,000mAh overall capacity there’s enough power here to juice up your flagship phone around five times over, maybe more. But it’s not just about keeping that one device powered up, it it? That’s why we love the Chargeasap Flash Pro so much; it lets us power all of our daily gadgets. Whether it’s a 2-in-1 device like the Lenovo Duet, a tablet, a watch, and/or a Nintendo Switch, there’s ample power and outputs to go around.

We appreciate the speed in which we’re able to top off our Chromebook. It’s not unlike plugging directly into the wall for recharging, but it can be done while in our commuter bag or backpack.

When it comes to charging up the Chargeasap Flash Pro itself, it takes around 75 minutes to fully replenish the battery. That’s pretty incredible if you ask us because it’s the sort of efficiency that lets us plug it into the wall in the morning while getting ready for the day. Chances are good that you’ll run low on energy before your devices do.

If you’re the type of person who wants or needs to see what charging speeds are being delivered, or if you just want the peace of mind, you’ll appreciate the display. A quick glance tells you which port is in use and what speeds are charging your phone or other device.

Where to Buy

You can learn more about the Chargeasap Flash Pro at the Indiegogo page where it has already been backed by nearly 2,400 people. Moreover, you can also head to the official Chargeasap website as it offers a variety of charging solutions. Shipping of the Flash Pro is expected to begin in December 2021.