CLCKR review

One of the drawbacks to these increasingly larger smartphones is that they’re not exactly easy to operate with one hand. Even though they’re slim and sleek, phones with screen sizes around 5.7-inches and above aren’t all that practical when held with one hand.

This is a perfect opportunity for brands like Popsockets who make their money with products designed specifically with one-handed usage in mind. They’re hardly alone in the space, and there is a growing number of players angling for your attention and money.

One such brand, CLCKR, recently sent us a handful of its products which are billed as a grip and a stand in one. And whereas Popsocket is a circular unit that’s applied to the back of your phone, these are more of a wafer-like shape.

Place one of these on the back of your device leave it alone and you’ll find it takes up little space and barely thickens the overall experience.

Pulling the strap out provides enough space for you to insert two or three fingers. This makes it easy to snap selfies or play games with one hand.

Take things a step further, though, and you can click the strap into a different placement. This creates a stand-like base that lets you sit your phone down for video chat. Tip it on its side and you’ve got a way to rest your phone for watching full-screen videos.

Our Impressions

First off, we appreciate that CLCKR provides a nice range of colors and designs. It’s easy to go with generic colors or shades, but there are plenty of options, including matte black, shiny holographic, camouflage, and metallic rose gold.

These are very easy to put into place; you simply adhere it to the rear of your phone, near the bottom. Designed for one-time usage, you can gently place it a time or two to find the right fit before firmly pressing it into position.

It’s not all that often that we want to use our phones with one hand, so the CLICKR largely stays snug against the rear. It’s low-profile stuff that doesn’t add bulk to your pocket.

Although we’ve only used it a few weeks, the CLCKR seems to snap firmly each time and doesn’t show any signs of wear. A few months from now it could be a different situation, particularly at the area where you pull on the edge of the fabric to unlock.

The CLCKR promises to work with wireless charging, but our findings were a little hit and miss at times. We had to play with the placement on chargers every so often just to make sure the charge would start. Other times thing went just fine.

Using the strap is convenient and natural, making large phones feel much more compact. Whether scrolling away on social media, playing games, or typing out messages, it’s much easier when you have control of your phone. This does exactly that.

We also like that we can place our phone on the table for watching video, reading, and other hands-free activities. Be it landscape or portrait mode, the CLCKR works well and feels stable.

Conclusion

If you’ve got a phone that feels a little too awkward to use with one hand, you owe to yourself to try something like what CLCKR puts forth. Priced about $15 or so, you can take the strain off your hand with an unobtrusive add-on accessory. Not only that, but you’ll also end up with a stand that props your device up, too.

Availability

Choose from a variety of colors and designs at the CLCKR website with prices ranging from $15-$18. The company also offers cases for select iPhone models which have the grip and stand built into the rear; they’re priced about $30-$35 as of today.