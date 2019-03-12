Coal Catalyst portable charger review

Take a look at all of the various gadgets and gizmos you charge on a regular basis. What do they have in common? Unfortunately, it’s not the plug they each use. No, some of our stuff is on microUSB while others are on USB Type C. Then there’s that whole Lightning port that Apple uses. What a mess.

The Coal solution is a simple one: a single cable with a variety of tips. And, while it’s not an entirely new concept, it is among the best looking and more durable ones we’ve seen. It also happens to come with a portable charger and/or wall charger.

Available in 8,000mAh and 12,000mAh capacities, the Coal Catalyst is a portable power bank with multiple ports. Plug your preferred cable in via one of the USB ports and top off your phone, Switch, or earphones.

Don’t have a cable with you? Not to worry, this one comes with the aforementioned handy cable. It’s a nice one, too; it’s braided and won’t tangle up from being tossed in your backpack or bag.

Coal Catalyst Features

Fully charges your phone in just 2 hours. Mega Battery Capacity: 12000 mAh charges most smartphones 3 times, the largest tablet 1.2 times, or a smart watch 43 times.

COAL portable charger fully recharges in 4 hours with the COAL fast charging wall adapter to get you out and about for your next project, your bold adventure or high-demand business travel.

Multi-head adapter cable meets all your charging needs. Cable length 3 feet (1 meter).

Cable size matters—fatter is faster. 22/28 gauge cable allows maximum current flow to charger giving you a faster charge vs standard cables. Don’t settle for slow.

Certified Charge Protection Keeps your devices safe with temperature control, surge protections, short circuit protection and additional high-tech safety features.

Choose from five different designs and color palettes, each of which looks hip and modern. The finish is soft to the touch and feels better than that boring old black brick your co-worker lugs around.

Color options: Quartz, Cobalt, Pitch, Bronzite, Carbon

With enough juice to charge your standard phone multiple times over, the digital read-out lets you know how much is left in the tank. $45 at Amazon

Coal 48 Watt Wall Charger

If you’re looking for a traditional wall outlet instead of a portable charger, Coal has you covered there, too. Its 48 watt unit features Quick Charge 3.0 5V/3A(max) 9V/2A(max) 12V/1.5A(max) and and Type C port with 5V/3A output. Chances are good that you’ve got devices that use one or both of these ports.

Like the portable charger, this one also comes with a 3-foot triple-head adapter cable. Throw them in a bag and rest easy knowing the cable isn’t going to tangle itself/ Not only that, but you’ll look like a real hero when you break out a cord that works for everyone. It’s not cheap at $55, but it’s strong, fast, and versatile.