Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories ReviewsPodcast

Review: Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier (Podcast)

Advertisements
4.1
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
The Deo Macro Max S is the sort of air purifier that works well on its own but gets exponentially better with the app and smart home integration. The mobile app lets users keep an eye on the filter life, adjust modes, set child lock for buttons, and more. Tie it to your smart home, though, and you've also got voice control for power and settings.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

Smart devices come in all shapes, sizes, and capabilities. It’s fairly easy to find a connected or “smart” version of most household devices, including products from Dreo.

Up for consideration today is the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier. While it’s not as smart as some of the brand’s other devices, it’s still more feature-rich than your typical air purifier.

In this review and podcast Scott Webster and Luke Gaul discuss the features and capabilities of the smart air purifier.

What is the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier?

The Dreo Macro Max S is an air purifier that works on its own, but can be added to a smart home setup with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With multiple stages of filtration, it’s powerful, energy efficient, and quiet.

The purifier is not only quick, cleaning rooms in a matter of minutes, but it’s also very good at its job. The H13 HEPA electrostatic filter can remove 99.955% of particles in the air, even those at just .3 microns in diameter.

Gallery

Noteworthy Features

  • 3-stage, active filtration system
  • H13 true HEPA electrostatic filter
  • Dedicated air quality monitoring channel
  • Large air quality monitoring display
  • Smart WiFi, voice control
  • Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home
  • Smart filter life algorithm
  • 24dB ultra-quiet performance

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Deo Macro Max S is the sort of air purifier that works well on its own but gets exponentially better with the app and smart home integration. The mobile app lets users keep an eye on the filter life, adjust modes, set child lock for buttons, and more. Tie it to your smart home, though, and you’ve also got voice control for power and settings.

I’ve found the air purifier to be quick and quiet; it’s a staple here in the office. I love turning it on via voice and having it automatically turn off at the end of a work day. It does take up a decent amount of space but it’s not any bigger than it needs be. It can still fit nicely in a corner of a room, behind a chair, or in an entryway. The LED lights are a nice touch as is the optional light which gives it a bit of futuristic flair.

I’d definitely recommend this one for families or businesses looking for a well-rounded air filter system, especially if they’re technologically inclined.

Where to Buy the Dreo Macro Max S

You can learn more about the Dreo Solaris Max at the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase for $85 as of today.

Related

Review: SOUNDPEATS Opera05 (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Wireless earbuds come in all sorts of shapes and...
Read more

Review: Dreo Solaris Max Space Heater (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Smart devices come in all shapes, sizes, and capabilities....
Read more

Review: Tronsmart T7 Portable Outdoor Speaker (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Portable speakers come in all shapes and sizes and...
Read more

Review: Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Pro (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Powerbanks are really lifesavers specifically when your smartphone often fails to...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Review: Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Smart devices come in all shapes, sizes, and capabilities. It's fairly easy to find a connected or "smart" version of most household...
Read more

Tronsmart Halo 100 Party Speaker Review

Reviews
Tronsmart has made some compelling additions to the Bang party speaker lineup recently. Even though many of those are capable of outdoor use, the...
Read more

Custom LED display – An effective solution

Promoted News
When we consider advertising and commercial use of LED screens, we come to know that every business has its unique requirements. Usually,...
Read more

Review: Victrola Re-Spin (Podcast)

News and Rumors
Although we live in a digital era that seems to heavily appreciate streaming and on-demand music, vinyl records have been gaining traction...
Read more

Review: SOUNDPEATS Opera05 (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Wireless earbuds come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and there's pretty much something for you at any price range. SOUNDPEATS,...
Read more

PSA: Stop using the Anker 535 charger immediately

News and Rumors
If you have an Anker PowerCore at home, stop what you're doing and take a moment to verify the model number. As of this...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Review: Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier (Podcast)

Smart devices come in all shapes, sizes, and capabilities. It's fairly easy to find a connected or "smart" version of most household...

Tronsmart Halo 100 Party Speaker Review

©