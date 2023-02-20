Review: Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier (Podcast)

Smart devices come in all shapes, sizes, and capabilities. It’s fairly easy to find a connected or “smart” version of most household devices, including products from Dreo.

Up for consideration today is the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier. While it’s not as smart as some of the brand’s other devices, it’s still more feature-rich than your typical air purifier.

In this review and podcast Scott Webster and Luke Gaul discuss the features and capabilities of the smart air purifier.

What is the Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier?

The Dreo Macro Max S is an air purifier that works on its own, but can be added to a smart home setup with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. With multiple stages of filtration, it’s powerful, energy efficient, and quiet.

The purifier is not only quick, cleaning rooms in a matter of minutes, but it’s also very good at its job. The H13 HEPA electrostatic filter can remove 99.955% of particles in the air, even those at just .3 microns in diameter.

Noteworthy Features

3-stage, active filtration system

H13 true HEPA electrostatic filter

Dedicated air quality monitoring channel

Large air quality monitoring display

Smart WiFi, voice control

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Smart filter life algorithm

24dB ultra-quiet performance

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Deo Macro Max S is the sort of air purifier that works well on its own but gets exponentially better with the app and smart home integration. The mobile app lets users keep an eye on the filter life, adjust modes, set child lock for buttons, and more. Tie it to your smart home, though, and you’ve also got voice control for power and settings.

I’ve found the air purifier to be quick and quiet; it’s a staple here in the office. I love turning it on via voice and having it automatically turn off at the end of a work day. It does take up a decent amount of space but it’s not any bigger than it needs be. It can still fit nicely in a corner of a room, behind a chair, or in an entryway. The LED lights are a nice touch as is the optional light which gives it a bit of futuristic flair.

I’d definitely recommend this one for families or businesses looking for a well-rounded air filter system, especially if they’re technologically inclined.

Where to Buy the Dreo Macro Max S

You can learn more about the Dreo Solaris Max at the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase for $85 as of today.