Review: Dreo Solaris Max Space Heater (Podcast)

Smart devices come in all shapes, sizes, and capabilities. It’s fairly easy to find a connected or “smart” version of most household devices, including products from Dreo.

Up for review today is the Dreo Solaris Max Space Heater. While it’s not as smart as some of the brand’s other devices, it’s still more feature-rich than your old space heater.

In this review and podcast Scott Webster and Luke Gaul discuss the features and capabilities of the heater.

What is the Dreo Solaris Max Space Heater?

The Dreo Solaris Max is an oscillating space heater that rises 24-inches off the ground. It features a digital LED screen for controls but also comes with a remote for managing temperatures and settings. In addition to adjustable heat (41-95 degrees), it also has a timer, optional oscillation, and tip-over protection.

Noteworthy Features

Fast warmth from 10ft/s PTC ceramic heating

Programmable 41-95°F digital thermostat

70° oscillation, 1-12h off timer

5 quiet modes (H1, H2, H3, ECO, Fan)

Powered by ObliqueAirflow technology

Overheat and tip-over protection

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

Things heat up quickly and efficiently with this unit with a max temperature setting of 95 degrees. The height works well to distribute heat to legs and laps and under desks. Speaking of which, it’s quiet and won’t distract when watching movies or working in an office setting.

I really like the size and power of this heater as it’s not just strong but it can push heat across the room. The LED buttons are rather self-explanatory and work well if you’re nearby, but the remote control is extra handy. I appreciate being able to pull the remote out of a drawer and quickly set temperatures and/or a timer.

As a pet owner I was initially anxious about the tall narrow design of the heater. Worried that it might easily tip over from animals or toddlers, I’ve had my share of accidents over the years. The Dreo Solaris Max has a unique feature that not only automatically shuts off the heat when knocked beyond 45 degrees, but it also sounds an alarm, too.

I also like the cutout handle spot in the rear so I can grab the heater and relocate to a different space in the room or another one altogether.

Where to Buy the Dreo Solaris Max

You can learn more about the Dreo Solaris Max at the manufacturer’s website where it’s available to purchase for $85 as of today.