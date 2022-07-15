There are many options to consider when choosing an office or gaming chair: comfort, looks, cost, and features. Do you want something modern and sophisticated or might you prefer a classic high-back leather chair worthy of the Mad Men set? Or perhaps you are interested in one of those gaming chairs that seem to be gaining popularity.

I recently had the chance to check out the Champion Series Ergonomic Office Gaming Chair from E-WIN. The chair has the form factor you’d expect from a typical gaming chair but with a fair amount of trappings that come with a high-end office chair.

When it comes to a quality chair experience first and foremost to me is comfort. The Champion Series chair is made with stain-resistant PU leather covering dense cold-cure foam. These two features give it long-lasting comfort and spring in the cushion with the ability to wipe it clean without worrying about marking up the leather.

The padding is plush and reminds me of memory foam. And for personal touches, the chair comes with two detachable and adjustable pillows. One is for the headrest area while the other is a lumbar pillow to ensure you get the proper support and comfort no matter your size.

The E-WIN is not only comfortable and supportive, but the chair also looks great. The design is similar to others in the gaming chair space; it has quality stitching and lines that aren’t distracting.

Even though it’s considered a gaming chair, it fits in perfectly with my traditional desk setup. As you can see in the photos, I was sent the black chair with white accents. There are many color options and patterns on E-WIN’s site so you can get the right look for your setup as well.

There are two levers on the seat bottom for adjusting its height and the tilt. The tilt lever has the ability to lock in different positions so you can set it in place whether you’re typing a school paper or lounging to catch up on some YouTube videos.

There is also lever on the side that controls the adjustable backrest; it has a very wide range of motion from sub 90-degree angles for sitting up really straight to a 155-degrees for those mid-essay nap sessions.

The armrests are also fully adjustable. Sure, you can set the height as one would expect, but you can also adjust the width from side to side and determine how much they face outward. You can also rotate them in and out for maximum loungeability.

Another cool feature is that the wheels have a hub-less design so you get a nice fluid roll from the all-metal bearing system. Oh, and they look cool and futuristic.

Assembly was very simple thanks to the included instructions. They give you all the wrenches you need and also throw in a pair of white gloves so you don’t transfer any bearing or hydraulic grease to the pads of the chair. Little details such as that show that E-WIN cares as much about your purchase as you do.

Conclusion

I’ve been very pleased with E-WIN Gaming Chair and I look forward to seeing more from the brand. It offers up a lot of chair at a very competitive price tag.

It has comfort, intentional design, and a few bells and whistles, too. If you are in the market for a new office or gaming chair, I think E-WIN is a great place to start.

You can learn more about the E-WIN Champion Series Gaming Chair and other products at the manufacturer’s website. Purchase yours in a number of colors with prices starting at $359.