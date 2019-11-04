EarFun Free wireless earbuds review

Truly wireless earbuds are all the rage now. Partially because phone makers have removed 3.5mm headphone jacks, but mainly because the tech is pretty cool.

There’s nothing quite like the freedom that comes with not dealing with cables or tethers. If you’ve ever used them, you know what we’re talking about.

Up for review today we take a look at the EarFun Free.

What is the EarFun Free?

Offered in black and white color options, the EarFun Free are a pair of true wireless earbuds. You’ve seen the design a bunch of times in other brands and probably know what you’ll get.

These earbuds offer up six hours of play time per charge with up to 30 hours in its carrying case. Waterproof and sweat resistant, they pair via Bluetooth 5.0 and come in at less than $50.

When it comes to charging, the EarFun Free have a USB Type-C port, something that we didn’t expect at this price. Further, the case has built-in Qi support and can also sit on a wireless charging pad.

What’s in the box?

EarFun Free earbuds

Charging case

Three sizes of ear tips

USB-C cable

User manual

Who is the EarFun Free for?

Because of their price, the EarFun Free should appeal to people who shop with a budget in mind. They’re inexpensive enough that you can splurge on them as a gift for someone else, but they’re not “cheap”.

These are the sort of earbuds you might turn to when it’s time to go to the gym, ride a bike, or expect to get sweaty.

Our thoughts

Sound gets plenty loud and we found ours fit the ear nicely using the out-of-box tips. Pairing is nice and easy and connection happens immediately. Also, listeners can use just the right earbud if they want to leave one ear exposed. Note, though, that the playback controls are found by pressing the left one.

Noise isolation was on par with expectations, with typical environments mostly disappearing behind music. It’s not full-on, though, as noisier rooms or situations could bleed in just a bit. This will vary based on ear tips and user, of course.

We appreciate the Bluetooth 5 connectivity as it lets us get to around 50 feet away from the music source. And, once paired they connect automatically just by opening the case and taking them out.

The EarFun Free are said to include the ability to access your voice assistant. We had trouble getting this to work. You’re supposed to be able to hold the right ear button in for two seconds to access it. Hold it down for four seconds and it powers off. There’s no sound that prompts the listener that the assistant is available.

Either way, as nice as it is to access a voice assistant like Google Assistant or Siri, we’d love the ability to adjust volume. Alas, you cannot control volume levels from the earbud.

Sitting at a coffee shop isn’t so bad if your phone is handy. But, get up and walk around without it and you’ll miss the control.

Should I buy the EarFun Free?

When it comes to buying wireless earbuds or headphones from unfamiliar brands we’re reluctant to part with too much money. The problem with that is spending too little leads to its own problems. With that in mind, we’ve seen earbuds at this price that don’t have the flexibility of the EarFun Free.

Four reasons to buy

Water and sweat resistant

Bluetooth 5

USB-C and wireless charging

30 hours playback per charge

Two reasons to reconsider

Voice assistant doesn’t work properly

No volume controls on earbuds

If you own a wireless charger or one of Samsung’s recent phones with built-in charging, you’ll dig the extra feature. Not that you’ll use it too often because the case packs 30 hours of playback.

Amazon is where you’ll have to go if you plan to buy these and that’s nice. If you run into any problems, there shouldn’t be a problem with returning them.

Where can I buy the EarFun Free?

Learn more about the EarFun Free at the brand’s website but to purchase them you’ll need to go to Amazon. Currently they’re listed at $50 but we’ve seen them dip to $40 for a short bit.

EDITOR NOTE: This is a sponsored product review, however the views and opinions expressed here are entirely those of AndroidGuys. No editorial consideration or adjustment was made on behalf of the sponsor.