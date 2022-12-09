Review: Edifier W240TN earbuds (Podcast)

In this episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about the Edifier W240TN earbuds. What are they, how do they work, and what makes them so special? Moreover, are they worth the money? Read on to learn more and listen to the podcast.

What are the Edifier W240TN ANC Earbuds?

The Edifier W240TN are an affordable ($80) pair of wireless earbuds that walk the line between entry-level and mid-range in-ear headphones with an emphasis on battery life.

Offered in black and white color options, they’re water resistant and can be managed via the Edifier app. Rounding things out, they feature ambient mode, game mode, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and fast charging.

Features

Bluetooth 5.3

IP55 water resistance

10mm woofer/6mm tweeter

Active noise cancelling (ANC) with ambient mode

7 hours per charge with ANC enabled (21 total with case)

8.5 hours per charge with ANC enabled (25 total with case)

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

The Edifier W240TN are a more well-rounded package than the price tag would have us believe. The battery life is excellent at more than 21 hours with ANC enabled, and quick charging is perfect for those last minute unplanned workouts.

Sound is better than expected and we appreciate being able to adjust things using the mobile app. Gamers will like the low-latency that comes with the dedicated mode while ambient mode lets listeners hear what’s going on around them.

The water and dust resistance is helpful should you get all sweaty or caught in a rain while out for a run.

Where to Buy the Edifier W240TN Earbuds

You can learn more about the Edifier W240TN at the manufacturer’s website where you can purchase them in either black or white color options for about $80.