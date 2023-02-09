Review: EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Podcast)

Headphones with a lightweight design, comfortable fit, good sound quality, and noise cancellation support are the features everyone wants in their headphones. In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer a lightweight foldable design and tons of features and the main thing is, it comes in a very affordable price range. Are they worth purchasing, how do they perform, and what is the complete package? We put the EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones to the test to find it out. Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What are the EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The EDIFIER WH500 are a pair of wireless headphones that cater to a younger demographic, one who may favor long-lasting battery over build quality. Priced to move at just $35, they sound surprisingly good and offer up to 40 hours of playback per charge.

Gallery

Features

30mm dynamic driver

2 hours fully charged for 40hours music playtime

Fast charging: 6 hours playback in just 10 minutes

Customize EQ and select various music modes via Edifier Connect app

Double protection for safe hearing: volume <85dB and a cut-off timer

Foldable and lightweight design. Ideal for daily use and travel

Trendy color options for users to match their style

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Parting Thoughts

I was initially skeptical of the build quality of the EDIFIER WH500 headphones but once I put them on and listened to music, I was sold. The price point matches the build quality but the battery life far exceeds expectations.

These headphones are very light, and fold up rather compact, but they don’t come with a travel bag. The black and neon green color combo is a catchy one however the accent is mostly obscured once you wear them.

I found the headphones to be comfortable, thanks largely to the weight; however, the ear cushions are incredibly soft. These make a great starter pair of headphones for teens and those with lesser demands.

Where to buy the EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The EDIFIER WH500 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are priced at $49.99 and come in three color options- Black, Blue, and White. The headphones are available for purchase through Amazon.