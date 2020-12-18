Ekster Wallets review (Video)

When it comes to smart devices, it’s not always about electronics and gadgets. Indeed, Ekster has taken a smarter approach to the concept of wallets. Here we review a few of its current offerings, one made from vegan leather and another from aluminum.
Standout Features
- Patent pending quick access card technology
- RFID blocking
- Store up to 12 cards in the Parliament
- Multiple designs for any style
- Available in genuine and vegan leather
Where to Buy
Available from Ekster starting at about $59.