Ekster Wallets review (Video)

When it comes to smart devices, it’s not always about electronics and gadgets. Indeed, Ekster has taken a smarter approach to the concept of wallets. Here we review a few of its current offerings, one made from vegan leather and another from aluminum.

Standout Features

  • Patent pending quick access card technology
  • RFID blocking
  • Store up to 12 cards in the Parliament
  • Multiple designs for any style
  • Available in genuine and vegan leather

Where to Buy

Available from Ekster starting at about $59.

