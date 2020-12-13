ENACFIRE E90 and E60 earbuds review (Video)

ENACFIRE, a brand we’d previously hadn’t spent any time with, provided us with two pair of its wireless earbuds. After spending a few weeks with them we’ve learned that the brand provides a quality experience at budget-friendly prices.
The ENACFIRE E90 and E60 are both sub $50 earbuds that give you features you’ll find in more expensive brands, making them quite a value proposition.
The two pair share a number of features in common, including long battery life, water resistance, and APT-X audio codec support.
Standout Features
- E90 is IPX8 certified for use in all conditions
- Bluetooth 5.0 for easy pairing
- 8 hour playtime; up to 48 hours with charging case
- APTX Audio for pure robust sound
- E60 includes Qi charging case capability
Where to Buy
E90 available at Amazon for $49.99. E60 available at Amazon for $29.98.