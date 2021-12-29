Advertisements
Enacfire G10 Wireless Earbuds review

3.9
Build Quality
Feature & Functions
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery & Charging
Audio
The Enacfire G10 are budget-friendly wireless earbuds, retailing for only $39.99. These earbuds feature a slim design, ultra-low-latency game mode, IPX8 water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0. With 6 hours of playback and an additional 30 hours from the charging case, you can take these buds with you and not worry about a charger. The case offers USB Type-C quick charging as well. Listen or watch our review to see why we gave the Enacfire G10 the score that we did.
By Scott Webster

The Enacfire G10 are budget-friendly wireless earbuds, retailing for only $39.99. These earbuds feature a slim design, ultra-low-latency game mode, IPX8 water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0. With 6 hours of playback and an additional 30 hours from the charging case, you can take these buds with you and not worry about a charger. The case offers USB Type-C quick charging as well. Listen or watch our review to see why we gave the Enacfire G10 the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

