Enacfire G10 Wireless Earbuds review

The Enacfire G10 are budget-friendly wireless earbuds, retailing for only $39.99. These earbuds feature a slim design, ultra-low-latency game mode, IPX8 water resistance, and Bluetooth 5.0. With 6 hours of playback and an additional 30 hours from the charging case, you can take these buds with you and not worry about a charger. The case offers USB Type-C quick charging as well. Listen or watch our review to see why we gave the Enacfire G10 the score that we did.

Listen to the embedded podcast to learn more and hear how we ended up with our score.

Watch the embedded video to learn more and see how we scored the various components.