EOZ Air wireless earphones review

As it comes to mobile accessories, wireless earphones are all the rage. We’ve gone from cutting the tether and going Bluetooth to cutting any and all cords. Today’s consumers have an abundant array of options in the space with prices and features for all budgets.

The EOZ Air earphones, which started out as a crowd-funded project in late 2017, offer up a compelling package for the money. They play on the same field as higher-end earphones but come in with a price tag that’s more wallet-friendly.

We’ve had a chance to play with the EOZ Air for a few weeks and have put together our thoughts. Please read on for our review of the wireless earphones.

In the Box

In addition to the wireless earphones, buyers receive a USB Type-C charging cable, three pairs of silicone eartips, two pairs of memory-foam eartips, a 2200mAh charging case, and a leather leash for wearing around the neck.

Design

Thanks to the materials employed in building them, the EOZ Air have a premium look and feel to them. The nano-coated Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic and aluminum, and gold-plated charging pins provide a lightweight yet sturdy design.

The earphones are IPX6 rated which means they’ll stand up to water and sweat without effort. You’ll still wanna wipe em off or dry them but these aren’t going to deteriorate because of vigorous workouts.

The Bluetooth 5.0 technology is refreshing when many manufacturers still use 4.1 and 4.2. This is not only stronger but smarter. Automatic pairing and more consistent connection are two features we can get behind.

The EOZ Air are able to provide around 90 hours of usage; the earphones allow for about six hours at a time while the charging case packs a generous battery backup. Moreover, the case has USB Type-C charging. This area alone elevates the status of the earphone experience.

We often go with the default eartips on earphones and earbuds but appreciate having extra options. There are plenty included in the package including both silicon and memory-foam. Feel free to play around here and find a fit and feel that’s right for you.

Performance

We found the EOZ Air to be rather accomplished considering their price. Over the last few weeks we tested these in a variety of manners, ranging from audiobooks and podcasts in louder environments to thumping music in quiet scenarios.

The range seems to be fairly wide across the board but we did experience a few instances where things were generally flat. Layered music didn’t get to breathe like we’d like but we didn’t come in expecting much more. Largely, these did most music justice. Phone calls and voice sounded great.

The real draw here is the battery life. We really enjoyed having what amounts to a couple of weeks worth of juice in the earphones. Given we use them 1-2 hours per day, on average, we could imagine going an entire month without having to charge up the case.

Speaking of which, we welcome the USB Type C port with open arms. Now that most of our phones and devices are over to this standard, it’s nice to not need a separate cable.

The same could be said of Bluetooth 5.0, too. This is one of those technologies where once you have it you don’t like going backward. Connectivity, range, battery life, and general performance are all punched up with the 5.0 tech.

The IPX6 protective coating is nice but it’s not fully waterproof. It’s good for rain and splashes but they’re not intended for immersion. That’s fine for us. The sweat resistance is more of the concern and we’re glad to see that here.

Conclusion

We were impressed with the overall package and think $110 is a fair asking price. We might have liked to see Google Assistant technology but recognize that it might have added to the overall bottom line.

The battery life is among the best we’ve seen in truly wireless earbuds/earphones and it’s a huge selling point. Sound was good and on par with expectations and the selection of eartips made for the perfect comfortable fit.

You can learn more about the EOZ Air at the EOZ Audio website where you can also purchase a pair for yourself. They’re also available at Amazon for $110.