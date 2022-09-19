Eufy Clean H20 vacuum review

Eufy has been making quality home products for a few years now, slowly and steadily growing its presence. The Anker sub-brand covers markets like home cleaning, pets, and even home security under the Eufy umbrella. The company’s new Clean H20 vacuum wants to tackle any mess you have in your car and home.

I’ve had the chance to use one of these for the last few weeks and have come away with a few thoughts. Here’s my review of the new device.

Design

The basic design of the Clean H20 from eufy is familiar. The H20 immediately harkens back to traditional “dust-buster” handheld vacuums we’ve all grown up with. However, eufy has made a great effort to ensure it’s powered by modern tech and provides flexible cleaning options with attachments.

The wand-style eufy Clean H20 has a very comfortable hand that leads to the cyclone-powered vacuum. Above the stem handle, are a power button and a suction mode button. The modes can be set for maximum power or eco-mode to tackle either tough or normal messes.

The eufy Clean H20 comes in a nice carrying case that also houses the official attachments. Here you’ll find a brush head, extension hose with a crevice tool, and charging accessories. The charging portion is above average as you’d expect from Anker. You get a USB-A to USB-C cable with quick charge and a standard 12V socket car charger.

Internally, eufy has included a motor capable of a maximum vacuum of 40 watts. In eco-mode, I’d estimate this is around half-powered. The filtration system is a bagless design with a removable bin for easy dumping and cleaning of the filth.

Performance

I’ve found the eufy Clean H20 to be a great addition to my car cleaning routine. It’s never going to replace a full-sized shop vacuum but really makes regular maintenance a breeze. The attachments come in handy and make sense for the car interiors. The brush is easy on your upholstery and the crevice-hosed attachment is awesome for seat cushions and hard-to-reach spots.

At just under 1.5lbs, the Clean H20 is also easy to wield. I never found myself getting fatigued while using the travel vac. The suction is also just right for most debris you’d find in your car with normal use. Once you do need that extra horsepower, the Max button easily ups the vortex to take care of most instances.

Battery Life

Eufy rates the Clean H20 vacuum to last up to 30 minutes of Eco-mode usage. Opting for the Max option drops your total time down to around 10 minutes. I’d say this is fairly accurate and leaves you with plenty of endurance to clean your entire car interior.

When you do need to charge you can easily top off the power supply with the included charging accessories. The Anker socket charger supports fast charging via USB-C to get you back to full power in under one hour.

Conclusion

The eufy Clean H20 is a handy addition to anyone’s automobile. The pint-size vacuum comes with flexible attachments, fast charging in the box, and even fits in my cup holder for storage. Anker’s home division has been killing it lately and the Clean H20 is another home run.

The Clean H20 can be purchased for $120 either black or white colorways. At the moment using code WS24WH20 will get you a discount of $30 at checkout on the eufy website. While that’s still a little over the normal impulse purchase, I think it’s still worth it.

