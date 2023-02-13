Review: Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Pro (Podcast)

Powerbanks are really lifesavers specifically when your smartphone often fails to deliver a day-long battery life. These portable chargers (compact in size) are power efficient enough to charge laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds too. We have a product from Excitrus which is the NitroCharge 30 Pro portable power bank where our experts Scott Webster and Luke Gaul chat about it on this latest episode of the podcast.

The Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Pro portable power bank houses a big 10,000mAh battery bundled with premium grey casings, and it’s one of the best features is the power bank offers wireless charging. The Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Pro power bank is compact in size and has lightweight ergonomics. It offers dozens of features but does that mean it’s worth purchasing? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Pro

The Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Pro is a portable power bank that offers up to 30W charging speeds for devices. The 10,000mAh battery is wrapped in a water-repellent and fabric and also provides wireless charging for Qi-compatible products.

Features

Premium fabric skin

USB-A and USB-C ports

USB-C port offers up to 30W PD charging

Wireless (Qi) charging

LED indicator to see battery level

10,000mAh capacity

Parting Thoughts

I really like the versatility of this power bank as it allows for up to three devices at once. It’s light and portable, packing easily in an overnight bag or backpack, and doesn’t provide much of a hassle of toting around in hand.

We’ve pretty much reached a saturation point for chargers at this size as far as capacity and ports go, however few, if any, offer speeds this fast for the USB Type-C port. I appreciate that I can plug in a tablet or compatible laptop and get up to 30W for charging.

I dig the fabric coating that’s not just easy on the eyes but it’s also water and dirt repellent. And then there’s that LED indicator which makes it easy to get a feel for how much juice is left in the unit.

Where to buy the Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Pro

The Excitrus NitroCharge 30 Portable power bank retails at $69.99 and is available for purchase from the manufacturer’s official website.