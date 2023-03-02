Review: EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 Hub (Podcast)

While it’s not necessarily a “problem”, many of the latest laptops lack ports traditional ports and sometimes only have USB Type C ports. In the race of making laptops lighter and thinner, most brands only offer just USB C ports, and as a result, it limits physical connectivity and capability. A solution to this problem is to employ the usage of a hub.

In this latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast Scott Webster and Luke Gaul talk about the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 hub.

Hubs like EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 hub offer some basic connectivity options you need in a laptop. The portable and very lightweight hub has eight different ports including 2x USB A ports, 1x HDMI port, 1xEthernet port, 2x USB C ports, 1x SD card slot, and 1x microSD card slot. How does it work? is it worth purchasing? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 Hub

The USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 Hub is very portable accessory that’s perfect for those who spend their work days on the go. Plug it into your USB-C port and you’ll have a whole array of extras added to your laptop. Whether you’re looking to expand your desktop to multiple screens, quickly access a printer, or connect to external storage, the hub is a great all-in-one unit.

Features

1 x HDMI 4K (60Hz on DP1.4 or 30Hz on DP 1.2)

1 x USB-C 100W Power Delivery (PD) Port

2 x USB-C Gen 1 (5Gbps) 5V/1.5A (7.5W) Ports

2 x USB-A 3.0 5V/1.5A (7.5W) Ports

SDHC and microSDHC Card Reader

18-Month Warranty

Listen to the Episode

Parting Thoughts

As someone who “can work anywhere” I appreciate the flexibility of an accessory like the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 Hub because it makes my laptop much more capable. The extra USB ports and HDMI ports make it easy for me to work on a multi-screen setup with access to a printer and external hard drive.

I like that I can toss this in my bag quickly and not worry about the cord breaking down anytime soon. The reinforced connections and braided cable give me the impression that the hub will outlast my demands. But, in the event there’s an issue in the first 18-months, I can fall back on the generous warranty.

This is a pretty solid value for the money, and depending on your needs, it could pay off in no time at all. Your productivity should increase immediately, if not exponentially.

Where to buy the EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 Hub

The EZQuest USB-C Multimedia 8-in-1 Hub is priced at $69.99 and is available for purchase through the manufacturer’s website.