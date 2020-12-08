Gallium Nitrite charger roundup review (Video)

As much as we like to complain that batteries haven’t changed all that much over the last few years, plenty has happened on the front. The time it takes to charge your new flagship phone has been reduced to a fraction, thanks to emerging standards. Fast charging is now even faster thanks to Gallium Nitride technology. Aukey and Baseus, shown here, are among the first brands to embrace the new technology.

Standout Features

3 times faster at half than traditional chargers

More efficient power usage

Many manufactures already using

Multiple charges for any use case

Compatible with existing cables

Where to Buy

Available from Aukey, Walmart, and Amazon from $37

Learn more at Ganfast