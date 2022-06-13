Looking for something different to purchase as a graduation gift or present for someone who seemingly has it all? You may want to check out the GoDice Smart Connected Dice.

From the makers of GoCube comes a six-piece set of dice each of which has an internal battery and connectivity. Paired to your phone, it’s a fun way of playing some of your favorite dice games.

Simply open up the app and pick the games you want to play, add in the names of those participating, and you’re off. Each person can roll the dice and the app will automatically tabulate scores.

Each of the dice has its own color which is easily identified in games. That is to say it knows that the red and blue dice rolled a ‘5’ while the others rolled a ‘2’. Now you’ve got a full house in Yatzy.

There are a number of games (10+) to choose from in the GoDice app with new titles being added over time. And, thanks to the portable carrying case, these dice travel very well. It’s all you need to pass the time while waiting on dinner or sharing drinks with friends.

Battery life is really impressive at around two hours per charge. Furthermore, each die can be charged under 10 seconds. That’s it. Maybe a full minute is all it takes to charge up the entire set and you’re good to go. There’s no cable to carry around or need to charge the base itself as a AAA battery is tucked inside and should last you a long time.

In addition to the six dice, the $120 bundle comes with its charging case, a velvet pouch, and a tablet stand.