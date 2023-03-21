Review: Govee LED Strip Light M1

The Govee LED Strip Light M1 is a smart LED strip light that can be controlled through a mobile app or a voice assistant. It is designed to provide colorful and dynamic lighting effects for home or office decor, parties, or mood lighting.

Read on to learn more or [check out the podcast]() (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Govee LED Strip Light M1.

Noteworthy Features

Smart Control: The M1 can be controlled through the Govee app or voice assistant (Alexa or Google Assistant) for convenient and easy control of the lights. The app provides various customization options for creating unique lighting scenes.

Colorful and Dynamic Lighting: The M1 has 15 dynamic lighting modes and can produce a wide range of colors, allowing you to choose from pre-set scenes or create your own color schemes.

Long and Cuttable: The M1 LED strip light is 16.4 feet long and can be cut to fit various surfaces, making it flexible to install and perfect for different spaces.

Durable and Waterproof: The M1 LED strip light is IP67 waterproof, meaning it can withstand water and dust, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Easy Installation: The M1 comes with an adhesive backing that makes it easy to install on any surface. Additionally, the strip can be cut to size, making it easy to customize for your space.

Gallery

















Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The LED strip is 16.4 feet long and can be cut to fit various surfaces. It features 15 different dynamic lighting modes, including a rainbow, breathing, and flashing effects. The M1 also allows you to customize your own color schemes using a color wheel or by selecting from pre-set color themes.

The Govee app allows you to control the M1 LED strip light from anywhere, using your smartphone or tablet. You can set schedules, control the brightness and color, and choose from a variety of preset scenes. The M1 also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can easily control the lights with your voice.

The Govee LED Strip Light M1 is easy to install and comes with an adhesive backing that can be attached to any surface. It also has a durable, waterproof design, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Overall, the Govee LED Strip Light M1 is a versatile and affordable lighting solution for adding a pop of color and ambiance to any space.

You can learn more about the Govee LED Strip Light M1 and/or purchase yours for about $100.