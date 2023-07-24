The ECOXGEAR EcoJourney Dry Box 60W Waterproof Speaker is a rugged and versatile outdoor speaker designed to withstand the elements while delivering high-quality sound.

Combining the features of a waterproof speaker and a protective dry box, this unique device allows you to take your music with you on all your adventures, whether it’s a beach trip, camping in the wilderness, or a kayaking expedition.

The EcoJourney pairs wirelessly with your smartphone or any Bluetooth-enabled device. Once connected, it allows you to play music, podcasts, or audiobooks out in the wild. Like in the woods or on a kayak kind of wild.

Its IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof construction ensures that the speaker can be submerged in water up to a meter deep for half an hour without damage. Additionally, the dry box feature protects your valuables like keys, wallets, or smartphones from water, dust, and impact.

The design of the ECOXGEAR speaker leans more in the direction of durability but still manages to be portable enough. It features a robust and rugged outer shell, constructed from high-quality materials, making it resistant to drops, shocks, and rough handling.

The integrated carry handle adds to its portability, allowing users to conveniently carry it around during outdoor activities. The box-like shape not only gives it a unique appearance but also provides ample storage space for essential items, making it a multi-functional outdoor companion.

To be sure, the lid is pretty much where all of your weight is located as that’s what houses the speaker and battery components. The bottom half is more or less an empty hard shell with a few pockets.

The 60W speaker system produces clear, crisp, and loud sound and its bass response is surprisingly good. There’s more depth than I expected to hear in music. The built-in rechargeable battery offers an impressive playtime of up to 50 hours on a single charge. That’s sufficient enough to get you through a full weekend of camping, swimming, kayaking, and hiking.

The speaker caters to outdoor enthusiasts who love to have their favorite tunes accompany them on their adventures. Whether you’re an avid camper, beachgoer, or general outdoor adventurer, the EcoJourney is designed to be the ultimate companion.

Its waterproof and rugged features make it an excellent choice for anyone who enjoys outdoor activities or works in challenging environments where traditional speakers might not survive.

The durable construction ensures it can withstand various environmental hazards, giving users peace of mind during their adventures. I can see users tossing this into the bed of a pickup truck or camper without worry of wear and tear.

While the ECOXGEAR EcoJourney offers a generally great overall experience, it’s worth noting that it’s not quite as light or “portable” as it appears. It’s a bit heavier than you might expect; you may not want to carry it on your shoulder for long periods. The strap is handy, but I found myself using the handle for moving it around.

The storage space is adequate enough to handle a few phones, wallets, keys, and other personal effects one might want to tuck away. The clips on the shoulders are firm and you’ll feel confident knowing things inside are kept dry no matter how wet it gets outside.

The ECOXGEAREcoJourney Dry Box 60W Waterproof Speaker is an outstanding option for outdoor enthusiasts seeking a durable and versatile speaker to elevate their adventures.

With its rugged design, impressive sound quality, plus the convenience of doubling as a dry box, it’s a fairly affordable all-in-one solution for music and valuables protection in the great outdoors.

Learn more about the EcoJourney at ECOXGEAR’s website where you can purchase one today for about $200.