Hip Hook review

Every so often we get the chance to review products that fall outside of our standard scope of coverage. And while we’d love to cover everything that is offered up, we cannot keep up with the demand. With that said, we’ll occasionally check out something that seems a little “off the grid” just for a change of pace. Such is the case today with our review of the Hip Hook from Aletha.

Designed by a physical therapist, the Hip Hook is one of those products that speaks to the self-help type of user. That is to say if you experience knee pain, back pain, or hip pain, you may want to put it on your radar.





Given that we spend upwards of seven hours (or more) at a desk each day, we could all do better to take care of our bodies. And based on some of the potential remedies from using the Hip Hook, we felt a lot of readers might be interested in learning about it.

Upon taking the Hip Hook out of the box it can be a little confusing as to how one might use it. The unit is unlike anything else you might have in your home gym. Fortunately, there’s a decent bit of documentation included to help get you started. Moreover, there are some helpful videos to show how to use it and how it can be of value.

My wife is a licensed massage therapist and yoga instructor so she knows plenty about stretching and muscles. Furthermore, she understands how truly inter-connected the body can be. I gave her the hip hook to use on herself and consider for her clients. She and I both came to a similar conclusion as to how the Hip Hook is positioned.

Specifically, we feel the Hip Hook is a great tool to have on hand for therapists and sports professionals. It’s a little daunting and confusing for the average person, especially if you’re not accustomed to stretching and pre/post workout activities. Simply putting it on the floor or pressing up against it on the wall could be painful and awkward. Knowing how much pressure to apply, and where to apply it, is something that’s learned over time.

Should you have someone who fully understand where muscles and ligaments are, where they go, and how they’re connected, you might ask them for assistance. That’s where we see the Hip Hook working best – as part of a well-rounded kit for therapy.

Don’t get us wrong, this isn’t solely designed for people with advanced flexibility or active lifestyles. Work at a desk for hours on end? Find yourself with random pains in your knees, hips, or back? Chances are good that you can remedy some of that yourself with just a few minutes of the right pressure and release.





Parting Thoughts

The Hip Hook normally retails for $150 (or more) which might price itself out of consideration for a casual person or someone new to self-help and self-care. But a marathon runner, long-term yoga student, or someone who contends with chronic pain will likely consider it a valuable investment. And really, it’s priced in line with one or two sessions with a professional.

As far as build quality goes, we had zero issue with the way in which the Hip Hook is designed. Stronger than a simple plastic, it withstands considerable pressure without feeling as if you’re close to breaking it. Once familiar with it, the angles feel right and the curves and ends make sense.

Where to Buy

Learn more about the Hip Hook at Aletha’s website where you can also purchase one. According to the manufacturer there are no other official outlets that offer the product.