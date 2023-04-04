Honeydew Sleep is a company that specializes in creating high-quality sleep products, such as pillows, mattress toppers, and mattresses. It aims to provide customers with a better sleep experience by designing products that are comfortable, supportive, and made with high-quality materials. The company prides itself on its attention to detail, commitment to customer satisfaction, and dedication to improving the overall sleep health of its customers.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Honeydew Sleep Pillows.

Noteworthy Features

Designed for side sleepers to support spinal alignment

Reduces upper body strain

In-house crafted fill is doughy yet soft and 100% CertiPUR-US certified – like down but without allergens

Copper-infused foam fill has naturally antibacterial properties, keeping pillows fresh and cool

Made in the USA

Three year warranty

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

The Scrumptious Side Pillow by Honeydew Sleep is a unique pillow designed for side sleepers. It is made with a special blend of copper infused foam and down alternative fibers, which creates a soft yet supportive feel.

This pillow features a curved shape, with a high and low side, to provide support and comfort for the head and neck. The high side is designed to support the neck and keep the head aligned with the spine, while the low side is intended to provide cushioning for the ear and reduce pressure on the shoulder.

Overall, the Scrumptious Side Pillow is intended to provide a comfortable and supportive sleeping experience for side sleepers, promoting better alignment and reducing the likelihood of waking up with a stiff neck or headache.

Meanwhile, The Body by Honeydew is designed to provide ultimate comfort while sleeping. It is made of a soft, plush material that cradles your body, while also providing the support your body needs.

Using a proprietary blend of foam and gel inside, and an ultra-thin and strong fiber on the outside, these pillows stay cool to the touch and bounce back into place without delay. And best of all, it’s nearly indistinguishable from down pillows, save for the potential allergies that come with down.

It’s designed to provide full-body support, no matter your sleeping position. It helps alleviate pressure on your joints, reduces back pain and promotes better sleep.

This multipurpose pillow can be used for various purposes other than sleeping. It can be used to provide support while reading, watching TV, or even for nursing mothers. It’s big, thick, heavy, and squishy — all the things we love in a pillow.

The Body is easy to clean and maintain, with a removable and machine-washable cover.

You can learn more about the Honeydew Sleep Pillows and/or purchase yours for about $150.