iFrogz Airtime Pro review

Wireless is the future of audio on mobile. Love it or hate it, that’s the reality. While there was a brief period of struggles, Bluetooth devices are now coming in waves that are both wallet-friendly and much higher quality.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

I recently reviewed the iFrogz Airtime buds and came away pretty impressed. For the last few weeks, I’ve been testing its latest, the Airtime Pro wireless earbuds.

Design

The iFrogz Airtime Pro will immediately get compared to Airpods. Yes, they look very similar, but this is not exclusive to the Airtime Pro. I don’t consider this a huge knock but rather good, functional design. Of all the styles of earbuds I’ve used, this type continues to be my favorite.

This design offers better Bluetooth connections with the stemmed earbuds as well as a more comfortable fit. They sit-in my ear well while the teardrop helps hold them into place while in use. Whether it’s fumbling around the house or going for a jog around the neighborhood, the Airtime Pro had zero issues staying put.

The exterior of the Airtime Pro isn’t quite a soft-touch coating, but more of a very subtle matte plastic. This adds to the comfort and sleek design; however, it does make for a bit of a fingerprint and oil magnet. I keep a cloth handy to wipe them down before returning them to the case.

Audio & Controls

Pleasantly surprised by iFrogz standard edition Airtime, the Pro model didn’t disappoint, either. Mids and highs are crisp with punchy bass when you need it.

One negative, though, is the overall level of sound. I do wish the Airtime Pro had a few more notches of volume to give you better audio in noisier environments.

As with most wireless audio, the Airtime Pro offers some interactions to manipulate the audio via tapping each earbud for the appropriate responses.

The left earbud offers the following:

Single tap to play/pause music or answer/end a call

2 taps will play the previous track

A long-press will decrease the volume or reject a phone call

3 quick taps will launch Google Assistant

Conversely, the right earbuds give you:

Single tap to play/pause music or answer/end a call

2 taps will play the next track

A long-press will increase the volume or reject a phone call

3 quick taps will launch Google Assistant

One surprising omission is the lack of audio profiles that we found on the standard Airtime. As one might expect this offers unique EQ levels for Signature Sound, Bass Boost, and Podcasts. It was a nice touch to offer quick adjustments for the type of entertainment you were listening to on the fly. You’d think this would be a Pro feature or at least be available on the Pro model rather than missing completely.

Battery Life

iFrogz rates the total usage time at 20 hours with the combo of earbuds and charging case. I’d say that’s pretty on par with the real-world results I experienced. Each individual charge is between 4-5 hours and I can get around 4 charges via the case.

The case charges via USB-C! Thank you iFrogz for recognizing this as a modern product and including the new standard for USB fast charging. It has become my pet peeve to see this not included in new products in this segment.

Final Thoughts

The iFrogz Airtime Pro are easily one of my favorite wireless earbuds that I’ve tested. The comfortable design, decent sound, and USB-C charging case make for a great combination. Top that off with a reasonable $69 price tag and I think iFrogz has a winner.

The iFrogz Airtime Pro can be purchased via the company’s direct website as well as through Amazon. You can select them in three different colors: black, white, and blue. If you’re in the market for a new wireless audio purchase, then the Airtime Pro are well worth considering.