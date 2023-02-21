Advertisements
Review: iLive Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers (Podcast)

3.8
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
Audio
We've been very impressed with these speakers. They stay connected well and sound great, especially for the price. Solar charging and water resistance also makes it so you're ready for tunes anytime you step outside.
By Abhinav Fating

When it comes to buying Bluetooth speakers, there’s a seemingly endless supply of options. And while we typically focus on indoor and “go anywhere” speakers, today sees us looking at something a little different.

On a recent episode of the AndroidGuys podcast Scott and Luke discussed the iLive Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers. What makes them different from other speakers? Are they any good? How do they sound?

All of these questions, and others, are answered in this review.

What are the iLive Dual Wireless Speakers

The iLive Dual Wireless Speakers are a pair of wireless speakers designed to sit outdoors, whether that’s on a patio or on stakes in your flower bed. They’re affordable, offer a decent array of features, and look to be rather weather-resistant, too.

Gallery

Noteworthy Features

  • Supports Bluetooth v5.0
  • Handsfree speakerphone
  • Built-in microphone
  • Input: Aux in (3.5mm audio input), Micro SD card slot, USB
  • Micro-USB port for battery recharge
  • Wireless range: 60 feet
  • Charge time: 3.5 hours
  • Battery life: ~5 hours at 100% volume, ~9 hours at 50% volume

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Parting Thoughts and Conclusion

The iLive Dual Wireless Speakers give you the feel of a whole room sound system at a fraction of the cost. The speakers can be easily paired with your device thanks to Bluetooth 5.0. They also can be connected together to give you a stereo experience or better yet give you and another person shared listening without having to be in the same room. The added ability for solar charging and removable stakes make these a perfect option to level up your patio game.

We’ve been very impressed with these speakers. They stay connected well and sound great, especially for the price. Solar charging and water resistance also makes it so you’re ready for tunes anytime you step outside.

Abhinav Fating
Abhinav is a tech enthusiast who finds it difficult to hold his excitement when it comes to the latest gadgets. He holds a degree in Engineering and is obsessed with smartphones and Laptops. When he is not writing, you will find him scrolling memes on Instagram.

