Review: iLive Truly Wire-Free Earbuds with Active Noise Canceling (Podcast)

3.6
By Luke Gaul

If you’re in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds, you’ll find there are seemingly endless options to choose from. What’s your budget? What are your needs? Do you have a particular feature in mind? There are plenty of places to jump off to find the pair for you.

Up for review here are the iLive Truly Wire-Free Earbuds with Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Priced about $80 they are an entry-level pair of earbuds. How do they fare in our testing? Check out the review and podcast below to see what we thought.

What is the iLive Truly Wire-Free Earbuds with Active Noise Canceling?

The iLive Truly Wire-Free Earbuds with ANC are a great pair of wireless earbuds for a user who doesn’t have high demands. That’s not to suggest they’re cheap or lacking, though as there are plenty of features present.

Noteworthy Features

  • Six hours battery life at 50% with ANC off
  • Sweatproof
  • Active Noise Cancellation
  • Comes with three sets of eartips
  • Works with Google Assistant and Siri

Thoughts and Conclusion

We were pleasantly surprised by the sound and feature set of these earbuds. While they don’t have a premium build or overly lush audio experience, they tick most of the boxes that most users care about.

You typically have to spend more money to get access to your digital assistant so we’re happy to see Google and Siri support. The sweatproof design and six hour battery makes these a great solution for someone who needs earbuds for the gym or summer run.

The earbuds and carrying case are extremely light in weight and the shape is comfortable in pockets. The black is a little bit boring so we suggest checking these out in the indigo option.

These aren’t a great pair of earbuds but they’re not a bad one, either. If you can find them on sale ($50 or less), you’ll be getting a decent value for your money.

Where to buy the iLive Truly Wire-Free Earbuds with Active Noise Canceling

You can pick up a pair of the iLive earbuds at the manufacturer’s website where they currently list for about $80. Alternatively, you’ll find them at Amazon for $50 today.

Luke Gaul

