Intelli ScoutPro 240 Watt Power Bank review

These days we carry a lot of gadgets on us. Between our phones, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more it can be difficult to keep everything charged up going place to place.

While most power banks will do the trick for your mobile gadgets, they aren’t powerful enough to charge your laptop. That’s where the supercharged Intelli ScoutPro comes into play with up to 240W of power output in a compact body.

Key features:

240W of combined power output

24,000mAh capacity

2 USB Type-C and 1 USB Type-A ports

Wireless charging for phones and Apple Watch

Magnetic charging compatible with iPhones

Charge up to 5 devices at once

Capable of pass-through charging

Design

The Intelli ScoutPro is a chonky portable charger with a premium aluminum body measuring 6.2 x 3.3 x 1.18 inches and weighing in at 1.2 pounds. At this size and weight, the ScoutPro is portable but certainly not pocketable.

Fortunately, the ScoutPro includes a handy carrying case in the box complete with several pouches and storage space for cables and power bricks. The only downside is that the case doesn’t include a strap to hold the ScoutPro in place causing it to rattle around loosely.

The ScoutPro houses a variety of ports, including two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and two wireless charging pads on the top with a leather-like nonslip surface.

While the wireless charging pad is compatible with most devices that support wireless charging, it also features magnets making it work with iPhones that feature MagSafe technology. Additionally, the second wireless charging pad is a dedicated charger for the Apple Watch.

Besides the ports, the ScoutPro also sports a display to keep you informed of the battery level as well as which output is being used. Next to the display is a power button used to activate wireless charging or to check the charge level at any time.

User experience

The Intelli ScoutPro operates like most any other wireless charger or power bank for a mostly plug-and-play experience. The only time it ever required any extra steps from me was when I needed to press the power button to activate wireless charging after placing my phone on the charging pad.

While we’re on the subject of wireless charging, it was a bit of a mixed bag for me. The ScoutPro worked perfectly with my Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but not with the iPhone XR or my pairs of wireless headphones.

In the case of the iPhone XR and wireless headphones, the ScoutPro would charge them wirelessly for about a minute and then power off. I tried repositioning them over a dozen times thinking the devices weren’t lined up properly, but, in the end, it made no difference.

For that reason, I’d be cautious about relying solely on the wireless charging capabilities of the ScoutPro, but I found the wired charging to work flawlessly with all of my devices.

I especially enjoyed using the ScoutPro to charge my Dell XPS laptop, where it was able to fill up about half of the 84 Wh battery while actively using it.

Final thoughts

Two of the ScoutPro’s biggest advantages are the variety of ways it allows you to charge devices and its high power output. This gives it the ability to charge every device in your arsenal and makes the Intelli ScoutPro one of the most capable portable chargers on the market.

At the same time, the ScoutPro is big, heavy, and the 24,000mAh capacity doesn’t go far once you start charging a laptop. Plus, the flakey wireless charging doesn’t help either.

If you’re looking for a power bank to charge your phone, smartwatch, or tablet then there are more portable and affordable options on the market. However, if you need something to charge up any and every mobile device you have, including your laptop, then the ScoutPro does a fantastic job.

After recently completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Intelli ScoutPro can now be ordered indemand from Indiegogo for $179 which is 48% off of its suggested $349 retail price.