Occasionally, you come across a product that you thought was just a gimmick and turns out you were wrong. Our friends at Journey offered up its new NEXA laptop sleeve with wireless charging, and I thought sure I’ll take a look. Even with the promise of extended functionality, I thought it would be just another piece of canvas covering my device.

Well, that couldn’t have been further from the truth. With a few additional options, and great design, this is a carrying case worth the investment.

Modern design

The NEXA laptop sleeve has a sleek, modern design. The edges are rounded. The padding is plush. And the stitching is very high quality of crispness. This is not just some microfiber slapped together like much of the segment.

Our review unit is the black edition and looks very familiar to many accessories out there. The back is a more grayish color with woven fabric that reminds me of a Google Home speaker. The front is a soft touch faux leather and feels great.

But the overall fit and finish isn’t even the star of the show. This magnetic closure flap is where all the fun begins with the NEXA sleeve. Here you get not one, but two, wireless chargers. One is MagSafe compatible, but will work with any smartphone with Qi charging. The other is a smaller pad for your earbuds.

The travel workspace

Traveling recently with the NEXA sleeve from Journey has been fantastic. Not only do you get the charging pad, the outer vegan leather covering works great as a desk pad or mouse pad while you work. This allows for a smooth, but soft surface to lower fatigue while typing, or simply give your portable mouse a good place to roam.

So, you may be wondering how this whole setup is powered? The NEXA 4-in-1 laptop sleeve is powered by a single USB-C port found in the enclosure flap. The included USB-C to USB-C cable can be used with most common outlets for sure power, or you can use an open port on your laptop while on the go.

I’d loved to have seen this have an internal power pack of some sort, but to keep the slim design, engineering would have been difficult. I can report that a portable power bank like those found from Anker works great to power the charging pads on the NEXA.

Conclusion

The NEXA 4-in-1 laptop sleeve is most definitely an accessory I didn’t know I needed. Now, the device will never leave my laptop backpack. The combination of laptop protection, workspace pads, and dual wireless charging docks, this is a great travel companion for executives on the move.

The NEXA sleeve is available in two colors: black and dove gray. You can also purchase it for 13-inch to 16-inch laptop sizes. The retail cost is $110 at the link below, and I think the NEXA is more than worth it.

Purchase the NEXA 4-in-1 laptop sleeve from Journey Official