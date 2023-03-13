Advertisements
Review: Kensington H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset (Podcast)

If part of your work day requires being on phone calls and video chat, you know just how important it is to be comfortable. Few things make our jobs tougher than having the wrong equipment. The H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset are comfortably designed and feature a nice suite of details.
By Scott Webster

The H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset is a pair of wireless headphones designed with video conferencing and business in mind. Paired via Bluetooth 5.2, it’s compatible with all of the major operating systems, voice assistants, and calling applications.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Kensington H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset.

Noteworthy Features

  • 60+ hours of music / 40+ hours of calling
  • Over-ear design with adjustable headband, swivel ear cups, and rotating microphone
  • Passive noise cancellation, flip-to-mute boom mic
  • Quick access buttons for play, pause, mute, and volume
  • Visible ‘busy’ light
  • Two-year warranty

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

With more than 40 hours of calling per charge you’re theoretically looking at needing to plug the headphones in maybe once per week. And should opt for music instead of Zoom calls, you’ve got 60+ hours of usage.

The headphones are comfortable to wear and the swiveling ear cups are soft and cool to the touch. Headaches and ear fatigue are non-issues with the over-ear design. Music sounds decent here but that’s not the main draw. Instead, it’s the wide compatibility with conference and calling apps.

Included in the box are adapters for USB-A and USB-C, a charging cable, and a hard shell case. Things are light and easy to pack up for travel so feel free to throw these in your bag for that next remote work day at the coffee shop.

You can learn more about the Kensington H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset and purchase yours for about $110.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

PuroGamer 2.0 Gaming Headset review

