Review: Kensington H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset (Podcast)

The H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset is a pair of wireless headphones designed with video conferencing and business in mind. Paired via Bluetooth 5.2, it’s compatible with all of the major operating systems, voice assistants, and calling applications.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Kensington H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset.

Noteworthy Features

60+ hours of music / 40+ hours of calling

Over-ear design with adjustable headband, swivel ear cups, and rotating microphone

Passive noise cancellation, flip-to-mute boom mic

Quick access buttons for play, pause, mute, and volume

Visible ‘busy’ light

Two-year warranty

Listen to the Episode

Thoughts and Conclusion

If part of your work day requires being on phone calls and video chat, you know just how important it is to be comfortable. Few things make our jobs tougher than having the wrong equipment. The H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset are comfortably designed and feature a nice suite of details.

With more than 40 hours of calling per charge you’re theoretically looking at needing to plug the headphones in maybe once per week. And should opt for music instead of Zoom calls, you’ve got 60+ hours of usage.

The headphones are comfortable to wear and the swiveling ear cups are soft and cool to the touch. Headaches and ear fatigue are non-issues with the over-ear design. Music sounds decent here but that’s not the main draw. Instead, it’s the wide compatibility with conference and calling apps.

Included in the box are adapters for USB-A and USB-C, a charging cable, and a hard shell case. Things are light and easy to pack up for travel so feel free to throw these in your bag for that next remote work day at the coffee shop.

You can learn more about the Kensington H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset and purchase yours for about $110.