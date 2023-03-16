Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories Reviews

Review: Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station

Advertisements
4.2
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
The MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is a great solution for hybrid workers who value flexibility and productivity on the go. It's light and small, packing up easily, and takes up very little space on a desk. We appreciate being able to plug in a pair of monitors and a keyboard and mouse into a laptop, turning it into a desktop computer-like setup at the office. Moreover, it tucks into a bag nicely, with cable storage clips, opening the door to ports and accessories on a device that otherwise doesn't have them.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

The MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is a portable dock with a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB-A ports, and an Ethernet port. With support for up to 100W power pass-through charging, it lets users plug their laptop into the dock to charge it up at the same time.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station.

Noteworthy Features

  • Two HDMI ports (up to 8K @ 60Hz refresh rate on single monitor/ 4K @ 120Hz on dual monitors)
  • Up to 100W Power Pass-through
  • Two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports
  • Up to 40Gbps upstream speed
  • Three-year warranty

Gallery

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

The MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is a great solution for hybrid workers who value flexibility and productivity on the go. It’s light and small, packing up easily, and takes up very little space on a desk.

We appreciate being able to plug in a pair of monitors and a keyboard and mouse into a laptop, turning it into a desktop computer-like setup at the office. Moreover, it tucks into a bag nicely, with cable storage clips, opening the door to ports and accessories on a device that otherwise doesn’t have them.

One of the downsides to these slim and modern laptops is that they tend to lose USB-A ports or don’t have plugs for an external monitor. Thanks to products like this we can plug in traditional accessories like printers, scanners, and microphones.

If you’re the kind who likes to travel light but set up a more involved workstation for photo, video, or audio editing, you surely know how great it is to have multiple screens. This Kensington accessory is a smart way to future-proof and expand your laptop’s capabilities. And if you’re among the millions of Samsung phone owners with DeX support, you’ll be excited to know that this works well for that as well.

You can learn more about the Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station and/or purchase yours for about $150.

Related

Review: Morphée Zen

Accessories Reviews
The Morphée Zen is a portable device designed for...
Read more

Review: Kensington H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
The H3000 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headset is a pair of...
Read more

PuroGamer 2.0 Gaming Headset review

Accessories Reviews
The PuroGamer, priced only $25, are an excellent and...
Read more

Review: Vactidy Blitz V8 Vacuum (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
The Vactidy Blitz V8 Cordless Stick is a lightweight...
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Review: Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station

Accessories Reviews
The MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is a portable dock with a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB-A ports, and...
Read more

Podcast: Govee LED Strip Light M1

Podcast
Check out episode 396 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Govee LED Strip Light M1. About the Govee LED Strip...
Read more

Samsung unveils the latest A-series smartphones: Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34

News and Rumors
The South Korean tech giant Samsung recently unveiled its most premium flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphones. Now the brand is focusing on...
Read more

Review: Morphée Zen

Accessories Reviews
The Morphée Zen is a portable device designed for helping users to relax and de-stress. With no displays or screens to distract,...
Read more

Google Pixel Fold is reportedly to launch in June 2023

News and Rumors
Google Fold? Yes, it's happening. Although the tech giant has not confirmed yet officially, Google may be gearing up for the launch...
Read more

Podcast: Buddy Beat

Podcast
Check out episode 394 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Buddy Beat. Listen below using the embedded player or click here to...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Review: Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station

The MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is a portable dock with a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB-A ports, and...

Podcast: Govee LED Strip Light M1

©