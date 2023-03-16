Review: Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station

The MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is a portable dock with a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB-A ports, and an Ethernet port. With support for up to 100W power pass-through charging, it lets users plug their laptop into the dock to charge it up at the same time.

Noteworthy Features

Two HDMI ports (up to 8K @ 60Hz refresh rate on single monitor/ 4K @ 120Hz on dual monitors)

Up to 100W Power Pass-through

Two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports

Up to 40Gbps upstream speed

Three-year warranty

Thoughts and Conclusion

The MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station is a great solution for hybrid workers who value flexibility and productivity on the go. It’s light and small, packing up easily, and takes up very little space on a desk.

We appreciate being able to plug in a pair of monitors and a keyboard and mouse into a laptop, turning it into a desktop computer-like setup at the office. Moreover, it tucks into a bag nicely, with cable storage clips, opening the door to ports and accessories on a device that otherwise doesn’t have them.

One of the downsides to these slim and modern laptops is that they tend to lose USB-A ports or don’t have plugs for an external monitor. Thanks to products like this we can plug in traditional accessories like printers, scanners, and microphones.

If you’re the kind who likes to travel light but set up a more involved workstation for photo, video, or audio editing, you surely know how great it is to have multiple screens. This Kensington accessory is a smart way to future-proof and expand your laptop’s capabilities. And if you’re among the millions of Samsung phone owners with DeX support, you’ll be excited to know that this works well for that as well.

You can learn more about the Kensington MD120U4 USB4 Portable Docking Station and/or purchase yours for about $150.