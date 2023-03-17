Advertisements
Reviews

Review: Kensington SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock with Qi Charging

4.1
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
The SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock is a great accessory for those of us who live and work in hybrid environments. If your day requires that you largely work from a laptop but need the flexibility of using external monitors, printers, or other devices, you'll appreciate what is on offer here.
By Scott Webster

The SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock is a plug-and-play accessory for laptops that run Windows, macOS, iPads, and devices that run Samsung DeX. Plug it into your USB Type-C port and you’ll have a pair of HDMI ports, a pair of USB-A ports, Ethernet, and a wireless (Qi) charger. Not only that, but it will also allow for pass-through charging which means you can use your laptop’s cable for up to 100W.

Read on to learn more or check out the podcast (also embedded below) to see what we thought of the Kensington SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock with Qi Charging.

Noteworthy Features

  • Compatible with macOS, Windows, Samsung DeX, and more
  • 2 x HDMI v2.0, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 , and 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 
  • Ethernet Port and Wireless Charging (Qi)
  • Three-year warranty

Thoughts and Conclusion

The SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock is a great accessory for those of us who live and work in hybrid environments. If your day requires that you largely work from a laptop but need the flexibility of using external monitors, printers, or other devices, you’ll appreciate what is on offer here.

Small and light, this one goes in the bag easily and travels well. The 11-inch braided cord won’t tangle, plus it magnetically attaches, too.

As someone who splits time between home, office, and remote locations, I like that I can quickly plug in accessories and monitors in different locations. Plus, when I’m working from a coffee shop I can also charge my phone and laptop through the same device.

Given that most of today’s laptops are small and thin, USB and HDMI ports are not all that common; however, almost everything comes with a USB Type-C port. This device is perfect for adding a number of ports to your mobile workstation without adding bulk or heft.

You can learn more about the Kensington SD1700P USB-C Dual 4K Portable Mobile Dock with Qi Charging and/or purchase yours for about $140.

Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

