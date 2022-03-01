The KOVOL Sprint 120W USB-C Charger was designed to be fast, safe, and convenient. I am happy to report that it succeeds on all three accounts. At $99, it can be a bit steep for the convenience it offers, but now that I have one, I can’t go back.

In an age where devices are shipping without chargers, it is nice to have a device that can quickly charge all of your devices for years to come. This GaN charger will deliver all the power you need to all of your devices. Let’s take a look at what a $99 charger gives you and why it is more than just a luxury purchase.

Packaging and Setup

The KOVOL Sprint 120W USB-C Charger comes with minimal packaging. You get the KOVOL Desktop Charger, a 4.9ft AC cable, a user guide, and a thank you card.

In addition to the minimal packaging, the setup is amazingly simple. You grab the desktop charger, plug in the AC cable and you’re done. That is all that it takes to start plugging in and charging your favorite devices.

The charger is heavier than expected, and you can really tell that it uses quality components. You don’t have to worry about it sliding all over your desk.

Performance

The KOVOL Desktop Charger has worked as advertised. This charger comes with dual power-delivery ports supporting a total of 120W. That is 60W per USB-C port when charging two devices! In addition to the dual USB-C ports, you also get dual USB-A quick-charging capable ports.

KOVOL touts the safety of their product. KOVOL’s Q-Pulse technology is designed to keep your devices and surroundings safe with built-in safety features. It has overcharge, high-temperature, and short-circuit protection. During my testing, this device gave me no issues and remained cool the entire time, even when charging four things at once.

In addition to their safety features, KOVOL also designed this charger to automatically optimize itself for each device that your plugin. This device will intelligently deliver the optimal power for each connected device. Routinely during testing, I would charge my laptop, my wife would charge her laptop, and I would charge my phone. My Samsung Galaxy S21 was quick-charged, while the laptops charged at full speed. It really is super convenient to quickly charge all of your devices at the same time while only using one wall outlet.

With 4 ports and a total of 120W, the wattage going to each device is going to depend on what is plugged into the charger. Check the table below for a list of expected performance.

Output Distribution

1 USB-C Port: 100W 2 USB-C Ports: USB-C – PD 60W / USB-C – PD 60W 2 USB-A Ports: USB-A – QC 18W / USB-A – QC 18W 1 USB-C Port+1 USB-A Port: USB-C – PD 100W / USB-A – QC 18W 1 USB-C Port+2 USB-A Ports: USB-C – PD 65W / USB-A – QC 18W / USB-A – QC 18W 2 USB-C Ports+1 USB-A Port: USB-C – PD45W / USB-C – PD 45W / USB-A – QC 18W All 4 Ports in use: USB-C-PD 65W / USB-C-PD 20W / USB-A-QC 18W / USB-A-QC 18W Or USB-C-PD 45W /USB-C-PD 45W / USB-A-QC 18W / USB-A-QC 18W Input: 100-240V ~ 50/60Hz 2.5A Max. PD Output: 5V-3A, 9V-3A, 15V-3A, 20V-5A, 100W Max. each port Q-Pulse Output: 5V-3A, 9V-3A, 12V-1.5A, 18W Max. each port Total Output: 120W Max. Dimensions: 46 x 46 x 85mm/1.81 x 1.81 x 3.35 inches Tips: KOVOL Sprint 120W has intelligent power distribution technology, total output will have 2 different output combinations.

Final thoughts

The KOVOL Sprint 120W USB-C Charger is a capable device. Its compact design allows you to easily travel with it and with its support for adaptive 110-240 voltage means it can be used when traveling abroad.

This GaN desktop charger will safely charge all of your devices and it will do it fast. Its Q-Pulse technology will keep your devices protected. The KOVOL charger comes with a 24-month warranty and features 24/7 customer service.

Using other chargers in the past, I have always left feeling disappointed. I am glad to say that this device has bucked that trend and was a joy to use. Being able to simultaneously charge my devices at full speed is a convenience that I didn’t know I needed in my life.

At $99, this device is definitely something you need to want. It isn’t going to be a purchase you make without some consideration. But I argue the convenience it offers, far outweighs its price. You get what you pay for, and with the KOVOL desktop charger, you are getting an amazing product.