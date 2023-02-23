Review: Lockly Vision Elite (Podcast)

Smart door locks and deadbolts have been around for a few generations now and the companies in the space seem to have settled around a handful of players.

Lockly, one of those brands, has been creating its own line of locks, is back with the Vision Elite. It takes things a step forward from its predecessors and features a robust set of capabilities.

How does it fare in real world testing? What makes it so special? Check out the podcast and review below to learn more about it.

What is the Lockly Vision Elite?

The Lockly Vision Elite is a smart deadbolt for homes with multiple ways to unlock your door. Options include fingerprint, PIN, and physical key; the mobile app gives admin capabilities for creating limited-time codes, checking notifications, and more. Additionally, there’s a built-in doorbell, camera, and microphone for two-way communication and HD video.

Noteworthy Features

Doorbell with two-way talk

Solar recharging of battery

Unlock via PIN, fingerprint, key

App offers tons of controls, notifications, and settings

Full HD Video

Thoughts and Conclusion

We’re quite fond of the Lockly brand and appreciate the various changes and improvements it has implemented along the way. The Vision Elite is the most well-rounded model thus far and offers pretty much every feature one might hope to see in a smart deadbolt.

Setup takes maybe 20 minutes, even for someone who has never installed a deadbolt lock. Instructions are easy to follow and there’s plenty of documentation and guidance available online, too.

We like the mobile app as it makes it easy to create users with PIN codes and fingerprints as well as the occasional one-off access code or limited-time login. The app also provides a wide array of customization and privacy settings.

One of our favorite details in this model is that there’s essentially no need to ever charge the lock up. Thanks to the solar panel that protects the key tumbler, the internal battery gets replenished a little each day.

The doorbell and camera are helpful with a nice high definition look at whoever might be at the door. Need to chat or open the door? Open the app and you’ll be one button tap away from either option. Also nice, adding this to your Google Home is a breeze and allows for voice control to lock the door.

The Lockly Vision Elite does not come cheap, but it’s priced right and falls in line with others in the space. And best of all, it’s backed by a five year warranty.

Where to buy the Lockly Vision Elite

The Lockly Vision Elite can be purchased for $499 through Best Buy where it’s offered in Matte Black and Satin Nickel finishes.