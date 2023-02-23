Advertisements
ReviewsAccessories ReviewsPodcast

Review: Lockly Vision Elite (Podcast)

Advertisements
4.2
Build Quality
Features
Setup
Performance
Price
Warranty
Battery
We're quite fond of the Lockly brand and appreciate the various changes and improvements it has implemented along the way. The Vision Elite is the most well-rounded model thus far and offers pretty much every feature one might hope to see in a smart deadbolt.
Advertisements
By Scott Webster

Smart door locks and deadbolts have been around for a few generations now and the companies in the space seem to have settled around a handful of players.

Lockly, one of those brands, has been creating its own line of locks, is back with the Vision Elite. It takes things a step forward from its predecessors and features a robust set of capabilities.

How does it fare in real world testing? What makes it so special? Check out the podcast and review below to learn more about it.

What is the Lockly Vision Elite?

The Lockly Vision Elite is a smart deadbolt for homes with multiple ways to unlock your door. Options include fingerprint, PIN, and physical key; the mobile app gives admin capabilities for creating limited-time codes, checking notifications, and more. Additionally, there’s a built-in doorbell, camera, and microphone for two-way communication and HD video.

Noteworthy Features

  • Doorbell with two-way talk
  • Solar recharging of battery
  • Unlock via PIN, fingerprint, key
  • App offers tons of controls, notifications, and settings
  • Full HD Video

Listen to the Episode

Be sure to subscribe to the AndroidGuys podcast through your favorite platform or add the AndroidGuys Podcast RSS feed to enjoy!

Thoughts and Conclusion

We’re quite fond of the Lockly brand and appreciate the various changes and improvements it has implemented along the way. The Vision Elite is the most well-rounded model thus far and offers pretty much every feature one might hope to see in a smart deadbolt.

Setup takes maybe 20 minutes, even for someone who has never installed a deadbolt lock. Instructions are easy to follow and there’s plenty of documentation and guidance available online, too.

We like the mobile app as it makes it easy to create users with PIN codes and fingerprints as well as the occasional one-off access code or limited-time login. The app also provides a wide array of customization and privacy settings.

One of our favorite details in this model is that there’s essentially no need to ever charge the lock up. Thanks to the solar panel that protects the key tumbler, the internal battery gets replenished a little each day.

The doorbell and camera are helpful with a nice high definition look at whoever might be at the door. Need to chat or open the door? Open the app and you’ll be one button tap away from either option. Also nice, adding this to your Google Home is a breeze and allows for voice control to lock the door.

The Lockly Vision Elite does not come cheap, but it’s priced right and falls in line with others in the space. And best of all, it’s backed by a five year warranty.

Where to buy the Lockly Vision Elite

The Lockly Vision Elite can be purchased for $499 through Best Buy where it’s offered in Matte Black and Satin Nickel finishes.

Related

Review: Nothing Ear Stick (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Emerging brand Nothing recently released its latest audio accessory, the Nothing...
Read more

Review: iLive Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
When it comes to buying Bluetooth speakers, there's a...
Read more

Review: Brigii H5 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Every so often we'll review something here that doesn't...
Read more

Review: Dreo Macro Max S Air Purifier (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Smart devices come in all shapes, sizes, and capabilities....
Read more
Advertisment

Recent articles

Review: Lockly Vision Elite (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Smart door locks and deadbolts have been around for a few generations now and the companies in the space seem to have...
Read more

Xiaomi 13 Lite renders and key specifications surfaced online ahead of the launch

News and Rumors
Earlier Xiaomi's Founder and CEO Lei Jun confirmed that Xiaomi would launch its latest Xiaomi 13 series smartphones in the global market. The Xiaomi...
Read more

Review: Nothing Ear Stick (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
Emerging brand Nothing recently released its latest audio accessory, the Nothing Ear (Stick) wireless earbuds. The Ear (Stick) is Nothing's second audio product; overall...
Read more

Mardi Gras: Motorola Deals To Finish a Festive February

Deals & Discounts
Motorola offers a variety of smartphones from budget-range android smartphones to flagships. The brand has almost every budget smartphone you are looking for it,...
Read more

OPPO Find N2 Flip launches globally: A worthy challenger to the Galaxy Z Flip 4

News and Rumors
Finally, Chinese brands got their way to global markets for their foldable smartphones. For the first time, OPPO introduced its Find N2 Flip foldable...
Read more

Review: iLive Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers (Podcast)

Accessories Reviews
When it comes to buying Bluetooth speakers, there's a seemingly endless supply of options. And while we typically focus on indoor and...
Read more
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements

More Like This

Review: Lockly Vision Elite (Podcast)

Smart door locks and deadbolts have been around for a few generations now and the companies in the space seem to have...
Xiaomi 13 Lite renders and key specifications surfaced online ahead of the launch

Xiaomi 13 Lite renders and key specifications surfaced online ahead of...

©