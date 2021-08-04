I’m not really the most intense PC gamer in the world, so I didn’t really assign much importance to the quality of my mouse. In fact, the mouse I most recently bought for myself cost $7. This changed, however, when I met the Marsback Zephyr Pro mouse, an RGB gaming mouse with quite a cool addition.

Specs

What’s In The Box?

The Zephyr Pro comes in a cool vertical box

In the Zephyr Pro box, you’ll get your mouse, an instruction manual, and some cool stickers.

Setup

There’s not much to be said here, honestly. The Zephyr Pro Mouse can be used like any other mouse, simply plug and play on Windows, Mac, or Linux.

Design

The Zephyr Pro mouse is an RGB mouse with a honeycomb design. There are a total of six buttons: the scroll wheel, left and right click, the DPI button, and the two buttons on the left side of the mouse. These two buttons navigate back and forth by default.

There’s one more trick under the Zephyr Pro’s sleeve, though. Under the honeycomb design is a fan that cools your palm and keeps your hands sweat-free. This might be good if you’re at your computer using your mouse for long periods of time.

Side-by-side Zephyr Pro vs my old mouse

The Zephyr Pro Mouse includes a fan to cool down your palm.

There is two programmable buttons on the left side of the mouse

The Zephyr Pro has buttons on the bottom to change the lighting and fan settings of the mouse

I’m not the biggest fan of the honeycomb design as I prefer a more uniform looking design, but I see where it is needed for the fan and beneficial for heat dissipation. After all, this is marketed towards PC gamers that might spend hours at a time holding their mouse.

The Zephyr Pro is also lightweight and packable thanks to a flexible, soft cable.

One thing I like about the mouse is the fact that it feels comfortable in both hands. Compared to my other mouse, the side buttons are smaller and more centrally placed on the mouse. This makes it easy to hold the mouse however you wish without worrying about accidental button clicking.

Software

To reprogram the buttons, modify the colors in a certain mode, or program macros, you’re going to need to download the Zephyr Pro software. You can find it on Marsback’s support page, simply download the zip and click the application file inside. There’s one catch, though, and that is the fact that it is only available on Windows devices, so you’re out of luck if you have any other devices.

That being said, the software is amazing. You can change anything and everything about the mouse.

The Zephyr Pro software can change basically anything about the mouse.

Performance config page

Color Effects page

Macro creation page

Every button on the zephyr pro mouse can be configured for a large list of purposes.

The Zephyr Pro can be anything you want it to be. You can even create profiles to switch between different settings for different use cases quickly and easily.

Price

The Marsback Zephyr Pro comes in at a base price of $69. This seems expensive to me but this price is about standard for comparable mice from other brands, and it boasts the unique fan. If that’s a bit much to swallow, you have two opportunities to save: first, Marsback is offering a summer sale until September 10th, which knocks $10 off the price. Not only that, but Marsback is offering a deal to AG readers if you use the code AGONLY, combining for a total price of just $49.