What do you think of when someone says the word “smartwatch” to you? Is it an Apple Watch or Fitbit? Maybe, if you’re a runner, you think of a Garmin.

For a lot of people, a smart watch can be anything tracks activities and/or shows notifications from their phone. Need to keep an eye on your steps, sleep, fitness, or heart rate? You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on something fancy.

The MediFancy Smart Watch, which pairs via Bluetooth to Android and iOS handsets, is a $50 affair that offers up quite a respectable suite of features.

Waterproof up to 50 meters depth for 10 minutes, this wearable is designed to go pretty much anywhere you do, keeping track of your swimming, running, cycling, yoga and other activities.

There are 14 different sport modes to track with six of them tying to GPS tracking. You’ll need to keep your phone nearby for these as it’s assisted by the handset. In other words, you’ll rely on your phone’s GPS location if you want to use the map aspect.

5ATM waterproof

Heart rate monitor

1.69-inch touch screen

Blood oxygen tracker

Customizable interface

14 sport modes

Multiple brightness settings

Lightweight

10-15 days usage per charge

Removable straps

Install the free app and you’ll find there are various options for customizing the experience, including watch faces and notifications.

Other features include a stopwatch, phone finder, movement reminders, and weather. Leaning into the health and wellness a bit, you’ll also get heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen and stress monitoring.

While we’re not overly familiar with the MediFancy brand, we appreciate the low entry point for price and the fact that it’s all backed by a three-year warranty.

We’ve found the MediFancy Smart Watch to be comfortable, easy to use, and really quite useful. It looks and feels, and definitely operates well above what we expected in the device.

Battery life is also excellent, getting well more than a week on a full charge before we think about plugging it in. And in doing so we were able to fully juice it up in under two hours.

Availability

We’re more than happy to recommend this one at just $50 and think the brand is worth taking the chance on.

For a limited time, you can pick up the MediFancy Smart Watch for just $30 at Amazon. Simply enter HD9JHGAT at checkout and that will knock $20 off the price. And, depending on when you pick yours up, there’s also a 10% coupon that you can clip. Do that and you’ll end up at just $25, or half price.