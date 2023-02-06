Review: Mophie powerstation plus (Podcast)

PowerBank with integrated USB C and lighting cables has many advantages. It can charge two devices simultaneously and is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Mophie’s Powerstation Plus portable charger comes with the same features. In the latest episode of the AndroidGuys podcast, our Scott webster and Luke Gaul talk about the Mophie Powerstation Plus.

Mophie Powerstation Plus is a great portable charging solution that offers 20W fast charging speed and is compatible with both Apple devices (including iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple watch) and USB C devices. Mophie’s Powerstation Plus features a slim, stylish, and compact design that fits in any bag or pocket.

The Powerstation Plus offers a lot of features but is it worth purchasing? How much battery capacity does it hold and what are its standout details? Listen to the podcast and see what our team says.

What is the Mophie powerstation plus

The mophie powerstation plus is one of the latest products from the charging specialists and it works for both Android and iOS users. It features integrated cables, 10,000mAh worth of battery, and LED power indicators.

Gallery

Features

Integrated Lightning and USB-C Cables

LED Power Indicator

USB-C PD Input and Output

Each cable delivers up to 20W charging on their own; 27W when combined

Two Year Warranty

Parting Thoughts

This is a great portable charger for modern devices. I like that the cables are not only just built into the battery, but they’re fast as well. At 20W, it’s quicker than that old charger you’ve been carrying around and maybe even the one at home.

Although the brand’s iconic fabric doesn’t make an appearance here, I do like the smooth finish on this rectangular unit. It’s easy to grip and helps when removing and inserting the built-in cables. The LED indicator lights are always helpful, and the two-year warranty is just icing on the cake.

Mophie is one of just a few brands whose products I will never give away or loan out as they’re just that good. It consistently delivers the goods and the powertation plus is no exception.

Where to buy the Mophie powerstation plus

The Mophie powerstation plus comes in Black color option and retails at $79.95. It is available for purchase from the manufacturer’s website.